Newspaper summaries – February 14, 2018

Daily Nation

Experts want State to freeze hiring of civil servants

A proposal to freeze employment of civil servants in a bid to keep the budget in check is set for debate in Parliament.Parliament’s experts on economic policy and budgeting, who made the proposal, said this will make the budget manageable and realistic.In a report prepared for MPs before the start of the budgeting cycle in Parliament, they said employment should focus only on essential services like security, health and education.

Nasa affiliate parties tell Kalonzo’s Wiper to declare stand

Three parties in the National Super Alliance have asked Wiper Democratic Movement to make a decision on remaining in the opposition coalition.The statement from 18 lawmakers drawn from the Orange Democratic Movement, Amani National Congress and Ford Kenya came after Wiper wrote to the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi seeking the replacement of Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga in the Parliamentary Service Commission.Mr Kalonzo Musyoka’s party said it also deserved a slot in the PSC.

Kalonzo says he’ll go to court to fight NYS land claims

Nasa co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has vowed to fight in court a move to repossess part of his vast land in Yatta, Machakos County.Mr Musyoka Tuesday confirmed that part of his land was among the parcels being targeted for repossession by the government.Mr Musyoka said he was among the 66 individuals and entities whose parcels the government has claimed were illegally acquired from the National Youth Service (NYS) and have been listed for repossession.

The Standard

Justice Odunga moved in reshuffle

Chief Justice David Maraga yesterday made a major reshuffle in the High Court, replacing almost all the judges in the Milimani Constitutional and Judicial Review Division with their colleagues from the counties. A notice sent to the judges by the High Court principal judge, Richard Mwongo, shows that 18 judges were affected.

Kenyan jailed 10 years for US treasury fraud

A Texas court has handed a Kenyan 10 years in jail and a Sh25 million fine for stealing from the US government. Jeffrey Sila Ndungi, 32, who owns two small planes in Kenya, was convicted last September but sentenced in January for theft. Ndungi is accused of stealing Sh7.7 million through cheques issued on federal income tax returns filed electronically from Kenya.

New crime data centre to help in fight against crime

Starting April, you are likely to find out the identities of notorious criminals in the country. This will be made possible by a new data centre being established at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters. Officials say the facility, to be referred to as Crime Intelligence Centre, will be key in fighting crime in the country. It will act as a referral point for both security agencies and the public in fighting and identifying criminals.

Business Daily

Githu Muigai resigns, Justice Paul Kariuki nominated as AG

Attorney General Prof Githu Muigai has resigned.Prof Muigai will leave his State Law Office job six-and-a-half years after he took office in August 2011.He will be replaced, if approved by the National Assembly, by President of the Court of Appeal Justice Paul Kihara Kariuki.

Unga share rallies to Sh39 after foreign buyout offer

Unga Group’s share price on Tuesday rose to Sh39 on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), nearly matching the takeover offer of Sh40 per share that the miller received last week from Delaware-based Seaboard Corporation.Seaboard’s offer now represents a premium of just 2.56 per cent when viewed against Tuesday’s share price.The development is expected to make it harder for the multinational to justify its bid, which has already been criticised as discounting the miller’s book value of Sh49.2 per share as of June 2017.

CA wants ban on naming roads and streets after living persons

The Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) is seeking a ban on naming of roads and streets after people who are still alive.The CA also said on Tuesday that lack of a national framework to guide naming of streets and numbering of properties is affecting movement and business in counties.The authority’s assistant director, Martin Ngesa, admitted that the absence of a national framework for naming streets and numbering of properties has affected e-commerce uptake.

The Star

Kalonzo: I’m no coward, I’ll take oath after consulting

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday said he is ready to be sworn in as the ‘People’s Deputy President’. And even though this is illegal he said he is ready to face the consequences.The NASA co-principal told supporters, however, should he rush to be sworn in before proper consultations, Jubilee might pounce on him and scuttle his 2022 presidential bid. “We need serious analysis of the situation before I take the oath. We are not afraid,” Kalonzo said in Athi River when he closed a Wiper Women’s League forum.

Is Uhuru targetting Supreme Court?

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday dropped Attorney General Githu Muigai and demoted Solicitor General Njee Muturi in changes that ultimately target the Supreme Court and the Judiciary in general.Githu was replaced by Appeal Court President Kihara Kariuki while Njee’s position was taken by lawyer Kennedy Ogetto, who was part of Uhuru’s ICC legal team.

Jubilee MPs boycott State House PG, Uhuru threatens action

Most Jubilee MPs boycotted a Parliamentary Group meeting called by their leader President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, yesterday.Jubilee has 170 MPs, 164 elected and six nominated. Less than 50 attended yesterday’s meeting, which they described as “a lecture”.