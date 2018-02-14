News headlines

News highlights

Uhuru nominates ex-minister Felix Koskei and University don Olive Mugenda as commissioners to JSC

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Ex-Cabinet Secretary Felix Koskei and immediate former Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Olive Mugenda as commissioners to the Judicial service Commission (JSC).Mr Kenyatta also nominated Patrick Gichohi to replace Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairperson Prof. Margaret Kobia, who was a fortnight ago chosen by the Head of State as Youth and Gender Cabinet Secretary.Mr Koskei and Mugenda will replace Kipng’etich Arap Korir and Winnie Guchu respectively.Winnie Guchu was appointed Jubilee party Executive Director and lately Chief Administrate Secretary (CAS) of Water.Koskei unsuccessfully vied for Nandi Gubernatorial seat Jubilee Party nominations while Ms Mugenda retired as don after serving ten years as Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor.The two will now be vetted by the Justice and legal Affairs Committee before they are formally appointed to office to serve for five years.

NASA party Senators call for independence as sittings resume

Senators allied to the National Super Alliance (NASA) have challenged their Jubilee counterparts to join hands in safeguarding the independence of the Senate. Calls for unity dominated Tuesday afternoon’s session when the lawmakers resumed sittings with Minority Leader Moses Wetangula calling for a united House that conducts itself in a bipartisan manner when dealing with national issues.

Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati has firearm license revoked

Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati is not entitled to own a firearm having professed that he is a member of National Resistance Movement (NRM). “Having openly said that he is a member of a movement which has been proscribed as an organized criminal gang, the court ought not to give him the relief he is seeking,” said Firearm and Licensing Board Secretary Samuel Kimaru. Kimaru was speaking in a response to Arati’s case contesting the revocation of his firearm certificate.

Business highlights

Japan provides Ksh69 billion to African Development Fund

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has signed a loan agreement with the African Development Fund (ADF) designed to provide an Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan to the tune of 73.601 billion Japanese Yen (Ksh69.63 billion). The loan is part of Japan’s contribution to the African Development Fund’s Fourteenth Replenishment (ADF-14). This is the first JICA loan provided to the ADF. The loan will provide the African Development Fund with resources to support recipient countries during the ADF-14 period (January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2019), and contribute to economic growth as well as poverty alleviation in Africa’s least developed countries.

AfDB announces updates of its African Bond Index

The African Development Bank announces the update of its composite index available to Bloomberg Professional service subscribers via {BADB Index}. The index was released in January this year to improve African Debt market liquidity and transparency. The enhancement of the composite index family will provide investors with more diversified baskets, thus reducing their exposure to one major country. AfDB, through the African Financial Markets Initiative (AFMI), launched its AfDB/AFMISM Bloomberg African Bond Index (ABABI) in February 2015. Calculated by Bloomberg Indices, the composite index is comprised of the South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, Botswana and Namibia local currency sovereign indices. In April 2017 Zambia and Ghana were added to the composite index.

Jubilee Insurance unveils chatbot to respond to customer queries

Jubilee Insurance has unveiled a chatbot that uses Artificial Intelligent to respond to customer care queries in real time.The chat assistant, known as Julie (Jubilee Insurance Live Intelligent Expert) is the first bot or AI-powered chat assistant of her kind in the insurance industry in East Africa. The bot will assist customers on Facebook Messenger with their everyday insurance queries just like a customer care representative.

Sports highlights

FIA President to open WRC Safari Rally Project new headquarters in Kasarani

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) President Jean Todt will officially open the WRC Safari Rally Project new headquarters at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on February 27.Todt will be appraised on the progress Kenya is making in its bid to return the Safari Rally Back to the World Rally Championship (WRC) by 2020.The government gazetted two committees – Steering and Organising – last year to roll out a road map towards the WRC status, 15 years since the Safari departed from the 13-rounds series, under the aegis of the WRC Safari Rally Project.

Man City close in on quarter finals as away team beats FC Basel 0-4

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praised “extraordinary” Ilkay Gundogan as his side took a giant step towards the Champions League quarter-finals with a comfortable win at Basel.City took command of the last-16 first-leg tie within half an hour in Switzerland as Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero all scored within a nine-minute period.German Gundogan, who returned from a nine-month injury lay-off in September, added his side’s fourth – and his second – 10 minutes after the break.

Tottenham makes comeback as Spurs secure 2-2 draw with Juventus

Tottenham produced a brilliant comeback to draw at Juventus after a disastrous start to their Champions League last-16 first leg in Turin.Mauricio Pochettino’s side were 2-0 down inside 10 minutes after Gonzalo Higuain followed up a sumptuous volley with a penalty, awarded for Ben Davies’ foul on Federico Bernardeschi.Harry Kane started the fightback after rounding Gianluigi Buffon following Deli Alli’s threaded pass and Higuain then missed a penalty for the hosts with the last kick of the first half, following Serge Aurier’s poor challenge on Douglas Costa.