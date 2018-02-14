Evening news headlines

News highlights

Simon Mbugua denies claims that he has replaced former Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe

EALA MP Simon Mbugua has denied claims that he is meddling in the county affairs. This was after a section of MCAs asked Governor Mike Sonko to come out clear on the role of Mbugua at City Hall. They accused him of acting as a replacement for former Deputy Governor,Polycarp Igathe resigned who resigned weeks ago.

Robbers gunned down in Kibuja

Police officers have gunned down seven armed robbers at Kibunja along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway. Molo OCPD Daniel Kamanza said the thugs have been terrorising motorists along the busy highway at night.

Matiang’i names retired Major General Charles Mwanzia new Chairman of the Firearm Licensing Board

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has named Retired Major General Charles Mwanzia as the new Chairman of the Firearm Licensing Board for a 3-year term, replacing Retired Major General Enoch Sasia.Nelson Munyi has been named as the new Secretary, replacing Samuel Kimaru.Munyi was formerly based at the police headquarters.

Business highlights

Closing date for DStv Eutelsat Star Awards entries extended to March 1

The closing date for the DStv Eutelsat Star Awards 2017 has been extended! Leaners now have until Thursday, 1 March 2018 to enter the 2017 edition of DStv Eutelsat Star Awards competition. The closing date, which had been initially set for today, the 12th of February 2018, has now been extended to the 1st of March due to popular demand. Science and technology fans between the ages of 14 and 19 now have extra time to be inspired to write a creative essay or design a poster.The DStv Eutelsat Star Awards competition is open to all learners from secondary (high) or combined schools on the continent where MultiChoice Africa maintains operations. Entry forms can be obtained from any MultiChoice Resource Centre, the nearest MultiChoice office or via dstvstarawards.com.

Floriculture sector players adopt high standards to grow market share

Kenya’s flower industry is adopting high-quality standards to grow its market share and ward off competition from emerging flower-growing countries in an increasingly competitive global market.The internationally and locally defined quality standards are geared towards creating the Kenyan flower brand, says the Chief Executive of Kenya Horticulture Council, Jane Ngige.

Kenya credit rating downgraded

Moody’s has downgraded Kenya’s credit scores citing pressure from the country’s rising debts. Last year, the global rating agency said it had placed Kenya’s B1 rating on review for downgrade due to persistent deficits amid high borrowing costs downgraded the issuer rating of the Kenya government to B2 from B1 but assigned a stable outlook. Moddy’s explained that the drivers of the downgrade relate to “an erosion of fiscal metrics and rising liquidity risks that point to overall credit metrics consistent with a B2 rating.”

Sports highlights

Ryan Mason will have Tottenham support, says Manager Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has opened the door for Ryan Mason to take up a role at Tottenham after the 26-year-old’s forced retirement from playing.Pochettino hailed Mason as having a “special” influence in his first years as manager at Spurs and believes the former midfielder has an “amazing football brain” that will make him a success in whatever post-playing career he decides to take up.

Arsenal Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan says Ozil is the world’s best No 10

Henrikh Mkhitaryan believes Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil is the best in the world in his position.Arsene Wenger remodelled Arsenal’s attack in January by sending Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United in a swap deal for Mkhitaryan and bringing in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for £60m.Mkhitaryan has been particularly impressed by Ozil since joining the Gunners.

Snowboarder Shaun White refutes sexual misconduct allegations

Shaun White dismissed the sexual misconduct allegations made against him in a 2016 lawsuit as gossip, just hours after winning his third gold medal in the men’s halfpipe. White has been the world’s dominant snowboarder for more than a decade, winning gold medals in 2006, 2010 and again this year, completing a comeback after finishing fourth in 2014. As White was competing, many on social media resurfaced the details from the lawsuit by a former drummer in White’s rock band, Bad Things. Lena Zawaideh said White sexually harassed and refused to pay her wages after he fired her.