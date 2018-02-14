Afternoon sports highlights – February 14, 2018

Tottenham star Mousa Dembele could move to Chinese side Beijing Sinobo Guoan this month
Chinese side Beijing Sinobo Guoan are plotting a move to sign Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele before their transfer deadline at the end of February. The Chinese Super League team is prepared to pay Dembele £160,000 (Ksh22.5 million)-a-week over the next three years – at least double his current wages at Spurs. It is understood that no official bid has been made by Beijing Guoan but sources in China claim the deal could be done before the Chinese transfer window closes on February 28.
Manager McLeish in talks with Scottish FA over becoming manager
Alex McLeish has held talks with the Scottish FA about returning to the role of Scotland manager, according to Sky sources.McLeish previously managed Scotland in 2007, when they narrowly missed out on qualification for Euro 2008.He left the position after less than a year in charge to take over as Birmingham City manager.
Chelsea Center-Back Gary Cahill saddened over Ryan Mason’s retirement from football
Gary Cahill revealed he was heartbroken after learning that Ryan Mason had been forced to retire from football at the age of 26.Mason sustained a fractured skull in a clash with Cahill during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Hull City last January, when both players contested a corner.The former Tottenham midfielder needed emergency surgery and spent more than a week in hospital because of his injury.
