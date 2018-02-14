Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Garissa authorities move to contain cholera outbreak

Health officials in Garissa and the neighbouring Madogo Division of Tana River County have stepped up their campaigns to stop a cholera outbreak that has claimed eight lives so far.Garissa Health Chief Officer Mohamed Farah says over 129 people have been diagnosed and treated for cholera at an isolation unit at the Garissa County Referral Hospital after the highly contagious disease was detected two weeks ago.Farah says the department is working closely with health officials from neighbouring Tana River County where the disease was initially reported.

19 High Court Judges transferred in nationwide reshuffle

Chief Justice David Maraga has transferred 19 High Court judges in a nationwide reshuffle.Justice George Odunga of the Judicial Review Division has been moved to Machakos High Court swapping stations with Lady Justice Pauline Nyamweya who takes charge of the Judicial Review Division in Nairobi, as Presiding Judge.Justice John Mativo of the Constitutional Division has been moved to the Judicial Review Division.Justice Odunga had in the period leading to last year’s presidential election come under fierce criticism from among other leaders National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale who accused him of being biased towards the Opposition National Super Alliance (NASA).

Tourism CS Najib Balala in move to address human-wildlife conflict

Tourism Cabinet Secretry Najib Balala has defended the Kenya Wildlife Service saying it is not entirely to blame for the encroachment of farms by wildlife. He argued that “it is humans who have occupied animals’ land. Balala reported that the Ministry was working on strategies to end the problem as wildlife is important to the economy.

Business highlights

AfDB, Egyptian Government push for a new Africa driven by innovation

The President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, and the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt are championing a new push for African countries to work together towards building a new Africa driven by innovation and technology. The two parties, who spoke at the opening ceremony of the third Africa Science, Technology and Innovation Forum (Africa STI Forum) on Saturday in Cairo, called for greater investment in higher education, science, technology and innovation, and the commercialization of research outputs. At the opening session of the Forum, attended by the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El Sisi, African Ministers, researchers and partners, President Adesina emphasized why Africa needs to promote a culture of innovation driven by Africa’s youth population.

Traveling tops spending for Kenyans celebrating Valentines Day, says new report

Kenyans are spending more on Travel on Valentine’s Day than on other treats according to a new report by Mastercard.The Mastercard Love Index reports that Kenyans are willing to dig deeper into their pockets to make their partners happy with spending related to travel increasing by 90 percent in 2017, accounting for 28 percent of total spend during Valentine’s Day, with online transactions happening more frequently.Hotel spend has also remained stable over the past three years; taking a 62 percent share of spend and a 48 percent share of transactions in 2017.

KRA loses Ksh7 billion to fake stamps and counterfeit goods

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) experienced a Ksh7.35 billion fall in excise tax in the six months to December 31, due to fake stamps and counterfeit goods. Excise taxes fell by 9% in July-December 2017 compared to the same period a year earlier, the Authority reported on Monday. The performance was a sharp decline from an average annual growth of 16% in the last three years, KRA Commissioner-General John Njiraini said.

Sports highlights

Tottenham star Mousa Dembele could move to Chinese side Beijing Sinobo Guoan this month

Chinese side Beijing Sinobo Guoan are plotting a move to sign Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele before their transfer deadline at the end of February. The Chinese Super League team is prepared to pay Dembele £160,000 (Ksh22.5 million)-a-week over the next three years – at least double his current wages at Spurs. It is understood that no official bid has been made by Beijing Guoan but sources in China claim the deal could be done before the Chinese transfer window closes on February 28.

Manager McLeish in talks with Scottish FA over becoming manager

Alex McLeish has held talks with the Scottish FA about returning to the role of Scotland manager, according to Sky sources.McLeish previously managed Scotland in 2007, when they narrowly missed out on qualification for Euro 2008.He left the position after less than a year in charge to take over as Birmingham City manager.

Chelsea Center-Back Gary Cahill saddened over Ryan Mason’s retirement from football

Gary Cahill revealed he was heartbroken after learning that Ryan Mason had been forced to retire from football at the age of 26.Mason sustained a fractured skull in a clash with Cahill during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Hull City last January, when both players contested a corner.The former Tottenham midfielder needed emergency surgery and spent more than a week in hospital because of his injury.