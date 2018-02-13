Sports highlights – February 13, 2018

2018 Safari Rally set for March 15

The 2018 Safari Rally will be a three day event with drivers battling it out around the Naivasha route as the African Rally Championship (ARC) competition that zooms of March 15 promises to be an intriguing one. Though only 581km long of which 221km km will be timed competitive distance, the topography on the floor of the Rift Valley in Naivasha will offer the perfect ingredients of a World Rally Championships (WRC) event- smooth, demanding gravel roads, according to the chairman of the Organising Committee Phineas Kimathi.

Harry Kane relishing challenge against Giorgio Chiellini

Tottenham Striker Harry Kane says he is looking forward to playing against “amazing” Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini again having first encountered him on his England debut. Kane made his full England debut under then-manager Roy Hodgson in a 1-1 draw away to Italy in 2015. The Tottenham striker reminisced how he was bundled unceremoniously to the ground within the first few minutes of that match by a shuddering challenge from Juventus centre-back Chiellini.

Jose Mourinho plots major defensive revamp

Manchester United boss, Jose Mourinho is planning to offload England duo Chris Smalling and Phil Jones as he plots an overhaul of his defence, with Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire earmarked as replacements. Mourinho is looking to bring in a new centre-half, with Smalling set to make way and fellow England defender Jones also under serious threat. Mourinho is understood to have had misgivings about the pair even before Sunday’s shambolic 1-0 defeat at Newcastle, which has dragged his second-placed team backwards into a battle with Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea over finishing in the top four.