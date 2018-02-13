Sports highlights – February 13, 2018

2018 Safari Rally set for March 15
The 2018 Safari Rally will be a three day event with drivers battling it out around the Naivasha route as the African Rally Championship (ARC) competition that zooms of March 15 promises to be an intriguing one. Though only 581km long of which 221km km will be timed competitive distance, the topography on the floor of the Rift Valley in Naivasha will offer the perfect ingredients of a World Rally Championships (WRC) event- smooth, demanding gravel roads, according to the chairman of the Organising Committee Phineas Kimathi.
Harry Kane relishing challenge against Giorgio Chiellini
Tottenham Striker Harry Kane says he is looking forward to playing against “amazing” Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini again having first encountered him on his England debut. Kane made his full England debut under then-manager Roy Hodgson in a 1-1 draw away to Italy in 2015. The Tottenham striker reminisced how he was bundled unceremoniously to the ground within the first few minutes of that match by a shuddering challenge from Juventus centre-back Chiellini.
Jose Mourinho plots major defensive revamp
Manchester United boss, Jose Mourinho is planning to offload England duo Chris Smalling and Phil Jones as he plots an overhaul of his defence, with Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire earmarked as replacements. Mourinho is looking to bring in a new centre-half, with Smalling set to make way and fellow England defender Jones also under serious threat. Mourinho is understood to have had misgivings about the pair even before Sunday’s shambolic 1-0 defeat at Newcastle, which has dragged his second-placed team backwards into a battle with Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea over finishing in the top four.
You might also like
Janet Jackson Confirms Pregnancy At 50
RnB singer Janet and husband Wissam Al-Mana are expecting their first child after 4 years of marriage. Janet confirmed the news to People magazine that she is indeed expecting her
Business highlights May 22 2017 – 16 Kenyan companies hit by global malware, CA reports
16 Kenyan companies hit by global malware, CA says The Communications Authority (CA) of Kenya has announced that about 16 companies in the country have been affected by the global
Film board links student unrest in schools to use of alcohol
The Kenya Film Classification Board has linked fresh wave of students’ unrest in schools to use of hard drugs and alcohol. The board said their preliminary investigations have revealed that
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!