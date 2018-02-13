Newspaper summaries – February 13, 2018

Daily Nation

Distributor confirms fake condoms are in the market

A local distribution company has confirmed that fake condoms are in circulation, sparking health fears. As the world marks the International Condoms Day Tuesday, Population Services Kenya, which distributes Trust condoms, Monday confirmed suspicions that there were fake studded condoms in circulation. The World Condom Day is marked annually to reinforce the important role the rubber plays in HIV/Aids prevention.

Weight and grades lock youth out in KDF recruitment

Many youths who turned up for the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruitment at the Kibaki Grounds in Lamu Island Monday were turned away for being underweight. More than 30 potential recruits out of the more than 200 who showed up for the exercise did not attain the recommended weight of 54.5kg for men and 50kg for women. Those turned away weighed less than 50kg.

Agencies must be alert on looming La Nina, says Environment PS

Alarm has been raised over prospects of La Nina phenomenon developing over the equatorial Pacific Ocean. La Nina is characterised by unusually cold ocean temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific as compared to El Niño, which is characterised by unusually warm ocean temperatures. Environment Principal Secretary Charles Sunkuli urged scientists, researchers and other players on the weather and climate to monitor the evolution of La Nina phenomenon.

The Standard

State free to continue advertising its achievements under banner ‘Government Delivers’

The Government is free to continue advertising its achievements under the banner ‘Government Delivers’. This was after the Court of Appeal temporarily suspended orders outlawing the campaign. Court of Appeal judges Phillip Waki, Gatembu Kairu and Kathurima M’inoti lifted last year’s High Court orders, noting they were vague.

Miguna fights back, wants government to pay for mistreating him

Controversial politician and lawyer Miguna Miguna has taken the Government head on for deporting him to Canada. In his petition scheduled to begin in the High Court today, Miguna, through lawyer John Khaminwa, presents a number of demands he wants the court to exact from the Government. His first is that the Government should be compelled to cater for his bills, facilitate his travel back to the country and provide him with security as he clears his name from the issues that led to his deportation.

Action comes amid fears that Nairobi residents have been consuming uninspected meat

City Hall has ordered all illegal slaughterhouses to be shut down within 60 days. The directive comes amid fears that city residents have been consuming uninspected meat. The agriculture county executive, Danvas Makori, yesterday observed that unlicensed abattoirs, especially in Kiamaiko and Burma markets, posed numerous health risks to Nairobians and ordered their immediate closure. He said that with such slaughterhouses, he could not guarantee that the food consumed by city residents was safe.

The Star

Kalonzo to be ‘sworn-in’ on February 28

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has bowed to pressure and will now take an oath as the Deputy People’s President on February 28 in Uhuru Park, the Star can report. In what could be a re-enactment of the events of last month, the Opposition also intends to use the occasion to launch a new push for a referendum to amend the Constitution and bring back the positions of Prime Minister and two deputies. The positions existed briefly under the Grand Coalition government in 2008-2013,and were occupied by Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi and Uhuru Kenyatta respectively.

Lecturers to go on strike over unpaid allowances

University lecturers in seven medical schools will down their tools from tomorrow if the government does not pay them Sh788 million allowances backdated to January last year . The 605 lecturers are demanding the medical risk allowances and the emergency call allowance awarded to doctors last year after a three-month strike. Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union said they met the Inter-Public University Council Consultative Forum last week to resolve the dispute.

NASA, Jubilee lawmakers’ standoff may hurt House business

The looming standoff between NASA and Jubilee MPs could hurt House business as the second session of the 12th Parliament resumes today. In the first session which lasted between September and December, the 349 MPs pocketed Sh650.4 million in salaries for attending House sittings in 19 days. Each member of the bicameral House earned Sh621,250 monthly until the High Court temporarily stopped the Salaries and Remuneration Commission from reviewing their salaries.

Business Daily

Payroll taxes defy job cuts to rise 9.2pc

Payroll taxes shrugged off increased private sector job cuts and electoral politics to grow by 9.2 per cent in six months ended December, data shows. The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) said without giving actual numbers that Pay-as-you-Earn (PAYE) collections in public sector rose 29.5 per cent in the July-December period, overshadowing a marginal 2.4 growth in payroll revenue remitted by large corporates.

Sonko defends move to shut rehab centre in Nairobi’s City Park

Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has defended the move to close down Eden House Rehabilitation Centre in City Park, saying that it was sitting on grabbed land. Mr Sonko said that the proprietors of the rehab centre had been issued with fake allotment letters that were allegedly prepared by “group of cartels”. He said the cartels were led by a former Nairobi County chief officer and other senior officers suspended by the county on graft allegations.

County pension scheme eyes informal workers

The Local Authorities Provident Fund (LapFund), a contribution retirement scheme catering to county government and water companies’ staff, is eyeing the informal sector and the diaspora to raise its membership. The scheme, created by the LapFund Act, targets to reach a membership of at least 100,000 in the next financial year. Its membership currently stands at 34,000 mainly drawn from mainstream counties and water and sewerage firms.