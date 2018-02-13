News headlines

News highlights

Court orders vote recount in Embakasi East

The High Court on Monday ordered for a recount of all the ballots cast in the Embakasi East constituency poll carried out as part of the General Election on August 8, 2017. The order for the recount was granted in response to an application made by the petitioner Francis Mureithi who lost to the Orange Democratic Movement’s Babu Owino on a Jubilee ticket. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has Tuesday and Wednesday to make the sealed ballot boxes available to the court before the Deputy Registrar gives directions on how the exercise should be conducted on February 14.

Nairobi County repossesses grabbed land

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko claims to have repossessed part of the City Park which had been grabbed. Sonko says a rehabilitation centre which had occupied part of the land was illegally issued an allotment letter by the previous administration. He has therefore directed the centre’s directors to relocate and contributed Sh300,000 toward that effort. “I’m offering Sh300,000 to the directors Eden Rehab to look for an alternative place to hire so as to continue with their good work,” said Sonko. Sonko said the centre had taken up the good cause of rehabilitating drug addicts, but they were sitting on grabbed public land. He said the county officials who issued the NGO with fake allotment letter had been sacked over graft allegations.

MPs set to resume Parliamentary sittings today

MPst are expected to resume their sittings later today after a three month recess. The legislators who are coming back to Parliament with a tight schedule are expected to look into among other things, the approval of a list of 9 nominees to the President’s cabinet for his second term. The Committee on Appointments chaired by the Speaker Justin Muturi is on Tuesday expected to submit its report on the suitability of the cabinet nominees to assume office which will form the basis of debate in the House. The Committee on Appointments met in Naivasha over the weekend after it concluded public approval sittings with the nominees to the Cabinet.

Business highlights

Jordan pledges to boost trade ties with Kenya

The Kingdom of Jordan on Monday pledged to strengthen ties with Kenyan as they heralded a new chapter in their diplomatic relationship with opening of its mission in the country. Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit on Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Jordan’s Ambassador Dr Slaiman Arabiat noted that his country enjoys favourable trade arrangements with European and the USA from which Kenya can benefit from in terms of trade volume.

Tourism Ministry advises stakeholders on how to boost visitor numbers

The Ministry of Tourism has urged tourism stakeholders to focus on their product offering to ensure the country maximizes on tourism earnings. Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balalasays priority must be on fixing and refreshing the country’s tourism product and re-invigorate its engagement with current markets both locally and internationally. While speaking at the unveiling of the National Tourism Blueprint 2030 – which aims to increase the number of foreign visitors coming to Kenya to 4 million and the number of domestic tourists to 26.4 million by 2030 – the Cabinet Secretary urged County Governments to work on incentives for their tourism products, to attract tourism.

Deacons to shut down four outlets as part of reorganization strategy

Regional retailer, Deacons East Africa is set to close about four stores this year as it seeks to consolidate its portfolio. Among the stores to be closed include the Angelo store at the Junction Mall which will be converted into an F&F store, as well as the baby shop store also at the Junction. Others include 4U2 store at the Capital Centre mall on Mombasa Road and a discount store at the Thika Road. Chief Executive Muchiri Wahome says the move is part of the firms’ reorganization plan.

Sports highlights

2018 Safari Rally set for March 15

The 2018 Safari Rally will be a three day event with drivers battling it out around the Naivasha route as the African Rally Championship (ARC) competition that zooms of March 15 promises to be an intriguing one. Though only 581km long of which 221km km will be timed competitive distance, the topography on the floor of the Rift Valley in Naivasha will offer the perfect ingredients of a World Rally Championships (WRC) event- smooth, demanding gravel roads, according to the chairman of the Organising Committee Phineas Kimathi.

Harry Kane relishing challenge against Giorgio Chiellini

Tottenham striker Harry Kane says he is looking forward to playing against “amazing” Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini again having first encountered him on his England debut. Kane made his full England debut under then-manager Roy Hodgson in a 1-1 draw away to Italy in 2015. The Tottenham striker reminisced how he was bundled unceremoniously to the ground within the first few minutes of that match by a shuddering challenge from Juventus centre-back Chiellini.

Jose Mourinho plots major defensive revamp

Manchester United boss, Jose Mourinho is planning to offload England duo Chris Smalling and Phil Jones as he plots an overhaul of his defence, with Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire earmarked as replacements. Mourinho is looking to bring in a new centre-half, with Smalling set to make way and fellow England defender Jones also under serious threat. Mourinho is understood to have had misgivings about the pair even before Sunday’s shambolic 1-0 defeat at Newcastle, which has dragged his second-placed team backwards into a battle with Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea over finishing in the top four.