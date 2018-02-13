Evening news headlines

News Highlights

Half a million more Kenyans to face food insecurity in 2018

The number of food insecure persons in Kenya could increase to 3.9 million this year, up from 3.4 million last year.

A humanitarian outlook by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for the country also projects an increase in the number of children aged below 18 at risk of severe food insecurity to 1.8 million compared to 1.1 million in March and 1.6 million in August 2017.

“An estimated 482,882 children require treatment for acute malnutrition, including 104,614 who are suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM). Eighty-eight per cent of these children are from 23 Arid and Semi-Arid Land (ASAL) counties,” the humanitarian brief indicates.

“Drought conditions have led to declines in school attendance and school participation and rising dropout rates,” the agency warns.

Taking oath as Raila did would be illegal, Kalonzo says

Opposition leader Kalonzo Musyoka now says to take an oath for the Presidency as done by his National Super Alliance co-principal Raila Odinga on January 30 would be to commit an illegality.

Speaking in Athi River after meeting women leaders elected and nominated on the Wiper Democratic Movement ticket, Kalonzo said to follow suit would be to operate outside the confines of the constitution.

Kalonzo said he is hesitant to commit a crime as it could disqualify him from standing against Deputy President William Ruto in the race for State House come 2022. “I know Ruto the DP is waiting for my swearing-in so that he blocks my 2022 agenda to vie for presidency,” he said.

Youths protest in Kisii over MP Owino’s jab at Matiangi

Youths on Tuesday held protests in Kisii Town against remarks by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino against Interior CS Fred Matiangi.

Condemning what they termed as inappropriate reference to the CS by Owino, they threatened to disrupt a National Super Alliance (NASA) rally scheduled take place at Gusii Stadium on Sunday should the controversial lawmaker fail to apologize to Matiangi.

“He (Owino) must respect our son. The entire nation knows how and why President Uhuru Kenyatta assigned Matiangi the interior docket,” a middle-aged man stated.

Owino recently took refuge at Parliament buildings after it emerged that police were after him following the remarks he made at an Opposition rally on February 4.

Business Highlights

CMA overturns Unga group suspension

The Capital Markets Authority had overturned its move to suspend Unga Group’s shares from trading in the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE). The freeze came following a small shareholders buyout announcement by US firm Seaboard Corporation and the intention to privatize Unga. The shares resumed trading yesterday.

Kisumu in ambitious poultry project

Kisumu County has rolled out a million-a-day egg program to boost poultry farming. The project aims at the production of a million eggs per day and a million broiler chicken per month. According to County Executive Committee Member for business, energy and Industry, Alice Moraa, the project is to be funded by stakeholders who will also offer training. 100 poultry farmers will be mobilized every month around the 36 wards with the aim of having trained and funded 1200 farmers by the end of 12 months.

CA calls for ban on street naming after living persons

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has called for the ban of naming streets after individuals who are still alive, saying that the lack of a streets and property naming framework is affecting businessman and movement around the country. The Authority has also raised issue with similar street names in different towns, for example Moi Avenue and Hails Sellasie Avenue, which exist both in Nairobi and Mombasa counties. According to the Authority, such names confuse individuals and search engines.

Sports Highlights

UEFA urges referees to protect players

Referees have been reminded by Uefa to protect players by punishing serious fouls in European club competitions.

It comes after Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola urged English officials to take care of the game’s “artists” when Leroy Sane was injured in the FA Cup win at Cardiff in January.

Uefa has told referees they have a duty to “protect football’s image”.

“We need players playing, so they must be protected,” said Uefa’s chief refereeing officer Pierluigi Collina.

Japanese skater gets doping ban from Winter Olympics

Japanese speed skater Kei Saito has become the first athlete to be excluded from the 2018 Winter Olympics for a doping violation.

Saito failed an out-of-competition doping test prior to the Games, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said.

The 21-year-old has left the athletes’ Olympic Village voluntarily but insists he is innocent.

He tested positive for acetalozamide, a banned diuretic which is considered a masking agent.

Masking agents are often used to cover up banned performance-enhancing substances

Winter Olympics: Elise Christie through to 500m short-track final

Briton Elise Christie is into the final of the Winter Olympics 500m short-track speed skating after finishing second in her semi-final.

The 27-year-old was settled in second during the race, clear of the drama behind her as China’s Chunyu Qu fell.

Christie will aim to win her first Olympic medal and Great Britain’s first medal of the Games when the final gets under way at 12:09 GMT.