Business highlights – February 13, 2018

Jordan pledges to boost trade ties with Kenya

The Kingdom of Jordan on Monday pledged to strengthen ties with Kenyan as they heralded a new chapter in their diplomatic relationship with opening of its mission in the country. Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit on Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Jordan’s Ambassador Dr Slaiman Arabiat noted that his country enjoys favourable trade arrangements with European and the USA from which Kenya can benefit from in terms of trade volume.

Tourism Ministry advises stakeholders on how to boost visitor numbers

The Ministry of Tourism has urged tourism stakeholders to focus on their product offering to ensure the country maximizes on tourism earnings. Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala says priority must be on fixing and refreshing the country’s tourism product and re-invigorate its engagement with current markets both locally and internationally. While speaking at the unveiling of the National Tourism Blueprint 2030 – which aims to increase the number of foreign visitors coming to Kenya to 4 million and the number of domestic tourists to 26.4 million by 2030 – the Cabinet Secretary urged County Governments to work on incentives for their tourism products, to attract tourism.

Deacons to shut down four outlets as part of reorganization strategy

Regional retailer, Deacons East Africa is set to close about four stores this year as it seeks to consolidate its portfolio. Among the stores to be closed include the Angelo store at the Junction Mall which will be converted into an F&F store, as well as the baby shop store also at the Junction. Others include 4U2 store at the Capital Centre mall on Mombasa Road and a discount store at the Thika Road. Chief Executive Muchiri Wahome says the move is part of the firms’ reorganization plan.