Afternoon sports highlights – February 13, 2018

Eden Hazard double eases pressure on Antonio Conte

Eden Hazard scored twice as Chelsea bounced back from consecutive Premier League defeats with a 3-0 victory over West Brom on Monday night to move back into the top four. After making a shaky start, Hazard settled the nerves around Stamford Bridge with a brilliantly-worked opener in the 25th minute, but the hosts continued to look vulnerable at the back as West Brom missed several chances to equalise. Victor Moses capitalised on a fortunate deflection to double Chelsea’s advantage in the 63rd minute, before Hazard scored a stunning third eight minutes later to make sure of a crucial three points for Chelsea.

UEFA wants referees to punish serious foul play

Referees have been reminded by UEFA to protect players by punishing serious fouls in European club competitions. It comes after Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola urged English officials to take care of the game’s “artists” when Leroy Sane was injured in the FA Cup win at Cardiff in January. Uefa has told referees they have a duty to “protect football’s image”.

Leroy Sane in Man City squad for Basel trip

Manchester City’s Leroy Sane could make a surprise return for the first leg of Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 tie away to Swiss side Basel. Germany winger Sane had initially been ruled out for six weeks with an ankle ligament injury sustained in City’s FA Cup win over Cardiff on 28 January. But City manager Pep Guardiola said the 22-year-old is back ahead of schedule.