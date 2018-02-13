Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Selection Panel moves to replace DPP Tobiko

A Selection Panel has began the process to replace Keriako Tobiko as the Director of Public Prosecutions following his resignation . The Selection Panel President Kenyatta gazetted at the start of the month has invited qualified applicants to declare their interest. Chair of the Selection Panel, Elizabeth Muli has detailed the qualifications for the post which include cumulatively, 10 years of distinguished experience in the legal profession. Applicants are required to obtain clearance from various government authorities including the Kenya Revenue Authority, Higher Education Loans Board and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Fire razes shops a t Daraja Mbili Market

A Monday night fire has destroyed shops and stores at Daraja Mbili Market. Several business people owning stores and shops say they have suffered huge losses as they were unable to salvage their merchandise. The residents suspect that the fire started at one of the food stalls situated in the market.

Ugunja MP slams Siaya leaders, tells them to get back to work

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi has asked Siaya leaders to focus on development, not the political affairs of the 2022 general election. Speaking on Monday, he stated that Raila Odinga’s role as the people’s president should take centre stage. The lawmaker further said it is pointless to campaign early as the efforts have no impact on residents.

Business highlights

Liquid Telecom deploys 3km internet link in 24 hours to livestream Black Panther Premiere from Kisumu

Liquid Telecom Kenya, part of the leading pan-African telecoms group Liquid Telecom, has built a 400Mbps connection across Kisumu City in just 24 hours in order to livestream the red carpet arrivals for the movie premiere of Kenya’s Black Panther this evening. In order to connect the IMAX cinema at Nakumatt Mega City, Liquid Telecom Kenya has leveraged its 12.4km metro network that it built in partnership with Kisumu County Government with the goal of transforming the metropolis into a Smart City. The fibre network covers Kisumu Central Business District and spans through Milimani and Kondele up to Kibos, Kicomi and Migosi Junction.

KRA grows revenue collection by Ksh62.5 billion

Overall revenue for the first half of 2017/18 financial year grew by Sh62.5 billion to Sh712.2 billion from Sh649.7 billion recorded in the previous year, while Exchequer Revenue grew more strongly by 10 percent to reach Sh664.77 billion up from Sh 604.27 billion in FY 2016/17. This growth compares well with the 3-year average Exchequer Revenue growth of 10.5 percent. The overall growth, representing 9.6 percent rise was recorded against the backdrop of a depressed economic climate occasioned by the prolonged election cycle that stretched for the better part of the calendar year 2017.

Sub-Saharan Africa has highest number of female startup entrepreneurs

Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest number of female startup entrepreneurs relative to established businesses at 11%. According to an analysis dubbed the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report 2016/2017, 2 women in Sub-Saharan Africa start a business for every woman running a mature business compared to lower number of entrepreneurs in other regions. The report states that women in Africa are venturing into entrepreneurship largely to meet financial obligations and to close a market gap.

Sports highlights

Eden Hazard double eases pressure on Antonio Conte

Eden Hazard scored twice as Chelsea bounced back from consecutive Premier League defeats with a 3-0 victory over West Brom on Monday night to move back into the top four. After making a shaky start, Hazard settled the nerves around Stamford Bridge with a brilliantly-worked opener in the 25th minute, but the hosts continued to look vulnerable at the back as West Brom missed several chances to equalise. Victor Moses capitalised on a fortunate deflection to double Chelsea’s advantage in the 63rd minute, before Hazard scored a stunning third eight minutes later to make sure of a crucial three points for Chelsea.

UEFA wants referees to punish serious foul play

Referees have been reminded by UEFA to protect players by punishing serious fouls in European club competitions. It comes after Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola urged English officials to take care of the game’s “artists” when Leroy Sane was injured in the FA Cup win at Cardiff in January. Uefa has told referees they have a duty to “protect football’s image”.

Leroy Sane in Man City squad for Basel trip

Manchester City’s Leroy Sane could make a surprise return for the first leg of Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 tie away to Swiss side Basel. Germany winger Sane had initially been ruled out for six weeks with an ankle ligament injury sustained in City’s FA Cup win over Cardiff on 28 January. But City manager Pep Guardiola said the 22-year-old is back ahead of schedule.