Sports highlights – February 12, 2018

AFC Leopards tie with Fosa Juniors despite home field advantage

GOtv Shield champions AFC Leopards were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at home by visiting Fosa Juniors from Madagascar in a CAF Confederations Cup tie at the Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The result, especially Fosa’s single away goal hits a major blow in Ingwe’s chances of making it into the first round of the continental competition. Youngster Yusuf Mainge gave AFC Leopards an early lead but it lasted just 12 minutes as Rado Mbolasoa equalized for the vistors.

Matt Ritchie goal sees Newcastle beat Manchester United 1-0

Newcastle gave their survival hopes a huge lift as they stunned Manchester United 1-0 at St James’ Park on Sunday. Matt Ritchie scored the winner after 65 minutes – his first Premier League goal of the season – after Dwight Gayle’s clever lay-off found him in plenty of space to slot past David de Gea.

Alan Pardew feels sorry for Antonio Conte ahead of West Brom’s trip to Chelsea

West Brom boss Alan Pardew has expressed sympathy for Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte, who he believes has done little wrong since guiding the club to their sixth league title last season. Chelsea will go back above Tottenham into fourth place in the Premier League if they can beat the Baggies at Stamford Bridge later tonight.