Newspaper summaries – February 12, 2018

Daily Nation

I’m coming back to Kenya, Miguna Miguna declares

Deported National Super Alliance activist Miguna Miguna says plans to fly back to Kenya are on course and it is only a matter of time before he sets foot in the country. He told the Nation in an exclusive interview from Canada that he had already instructed his lawyers to move to court seeking to quash the deportation order by the government and the withdrawal of his passport. Dr Miguna is accused of taking part in an illegal assembly to “swear in” Nasa leader Raila Odinga as the “people’s president” at Uhuru Park on January 30.

Raila Odinga tells envoys to keep off Kenyan politics

Leave us alone: That was the resounding message Opposition leader Raila Odinga sent out to Western envoys in the country on Sunday for asking that he recognises President Uhuru Kenyatta as the duly elected leader of the nation. Delivered at a rally in Nairobi and peppered with a tinge of indignation, the message was specifically directed at US ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec, who has led Western envoys in insisting that the legitimacy of the government of President Kenyatta should be acknowledged by all before national dialogue happens.

MPs to summon KAA officials over airport deals, tenders

The Public Investment Committee of the National Assembly is on Monday expected to summon the management of the Kenya Airports Authority over alleged misuse of public funds. Chairman Abdulswamad Nassir said that among the issues the watchdog committee wants clarified were the dealings worth billions of taxpayers’ money KAA has had with Transglobal Limited over its land, which hosts Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The Standard

We’ll not recognise Uhuru, Raila tells foreign envoys

NASA leader Raila Odinga has asked US Ambassador Robert Godec and 10 other envoys to keep off Kenyan affairs even as his lieutenants piled pressure on him to name his Cabinet. Raila accused the envoys of failing to address electoral injustice and meddling in the country’s political affairs.

Kiambu feels the taste of power as state launches mega projects worth billions

The government has launched multi-billion projects in Kiambu. The county is now the centre of massive development projects rolled out after years of what residents viewed as neglect by past regimes. Kiambu is the only county that has produced two of Kenya’s four presidents – Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and his son, Uhuru Kenyatta. But pundits have claimed that there was little to show for this feat, with some accusing the Government of neglecting the region despite decades of loyal support.

Bodies of Al-Shabaab fighters found after attempted attack on AP camp

Security agents have found three bodies believed to be those of Al Shabab fighters killed in last week’s foiled attack on a police camp in Kutulo. Some Al Shabaab fighters tried to attack the camp on Thursday night, but they were repulsed and they fled into a nearby thicket.Local police commander Stephen Ngetich said a patrol team later found three bodies of the attackers in a thicket near the Kenya-Somalia border.

The Star

Why Uhuru has snubbed Raila dialogue calls

President Uhuru Kenyatta is not keen on arresting NASA leader Raila Odinga, despite pressure from some of his closest advisers. Raila has said the State is after him, after it arrested and deported his ally Miguna Miguna to Canada and charged Ruaraka MP Tom Kajwang’ with treason for their role in the “swearing-in” event on January 30. People close to the President told the Star yesterday that Uhuru believes arresting Raila will raise political tensions, which could adversely affect his development plans.

Reserve your opinion, Kenya no longer a colony, Raila tells envoys

The relationship between NASA chief Raila Odinga and the Western powers has deteriorated, as they traded barbs over the legitimacy of President Uhuru Kenyatta. Just a day after 11 Western envoys asked NASA to recognise Uhuru and DP William Ruto as duly elected, Raila responded with fury and accused the ambassadors of neocolonialism. Raila termed the envoys hypocrites who are hiding behind “so-called democracy” to advance the business interests of their nations.

MPs to join protest over delayed farmers’ pay

MPs in the North Rift are threatening to join farmers in street demonstrations if the government will not release more than Sh4.2 billion for maize delivered to the National Cereals and Produce Board. Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny yesterday said efforts to have the Treasury release the money have not yielded results. Farmers have been ignored for two months, he said. “We have tried diplomacy so that farmers are paid but we have not succeeded. We will now join farmers in public demonstrations,” Kuttuny said in Eldoret town. He said they met officials from the Agriculture ministry and Treasury but promises to pay the money had not been honoured.

Business Daily

Kenya bets on cheaper power to fire its key growth engines

Kenya will start offering land at lower cost to investors to set up renewable energy projects as it moves to introduce competitive bidding in the sector with the aim of cutting power prices. Energy Principal Secretary Joseph Njoroge said the measure is meant to cushion investors from losses since the proposed auctions will only favour contractors offering low electricity prices. The State has already identified such land in northern Kenya and near Tana River’s Seven Forks dams, according to the PS.

Low prices and export ban rule drive macadamia farmers nuts

Price wars between local and foreign macadamia buyers in Meru and surrounding regions have exposed the unending struggle by farmers to have a say on their produce. Growers want repeal of the law banning export of raw nuts, saying foreigners are better customers than local processors. Recently, Chinese buyers who pay up to Sh170 a kilogramme were arrested by police and Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) officials, sparking outcry from growers. They have since been deported.

Alarm over limited data available on the Budget

The public gets scant budget information and few opportunities to engage in the budgeting process, a report has revealed. It says the Legislature and audit institutions in Kenya provide limited oversight of the budget. The findings are contained in a report released by the International Budget Partnership (IBP), an organisation that collaborates with civil society groups to analyse, monitor and influence government budget processes.