News headlines

News highlights

Lawyers suspend planned countrywide court boycott

Lawyers have suspended their plan to boycott courts from Monday to protest blatant violations of rights and disobedience of court orders by state and public officers. Law Society of Kenya President Isaac Okero however, said the nationwide Yellow Ribbon Campaign will be carried out. “Further to the communication of Friday 9th February 2018 regarding the Yellow Ribbon Campaign, upon further consultations it has been decided that the campaign shall proceed with all components save for the court boycott which stands postponed for now to facilitate better preparation,” he said in a statement issued late Sunday. The lawyers’ body had planned to have lawyers boycott services countrywide, apart from those handling election petitions which are under strict timelines.

Raila accuses foreign envoys of hypocrisy

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga has castigated the United States and other Western nations over their remarks on the country’s political situation. He told them to stop meddling in country’s affairs and respect Kenya’s sovereignty. “We are telling these diplomats that they must stop being hypocritical. They have no regard for democracy in our country; they are only interested in pursuing business avenues that will exploit our people but benefit their respective countries and economies. No Kenyan has ever told America who their President is, neither have we ever told the UK or Germany who its Prime Minister is. Why should they tell Kenyans who their President is?” he stipulated.

Kenya Airline Pilots Association to suspend Juba flights in bid to secure release of captured colleagues

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association has called for a suspension of commercial and chartered flights to South Sudan in efforts to free Kenyan pilots captured on January 9. South Sudanese rebels have vowed they will not release the pilots until compensation is paid to the family of a civilian killed when their plane crashed in Akobo, in the Greater Upper Nile region. The association’s Acting General Secretary Captain Murithi Nyagah stated that a Ksh20 million ransom the rebels are demanding is beyond normal compensation for any person killed in commercial aviation practice.

Business highlights

NGO opposes cutting down of Iveti Forest trees

Greenpeace Africa, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has opposed the planned felling of exotic cypress and pine plantations at 22.2-hectare Iveti Forest in Machakos. The group says it will adversely effect the region’s weather patterns. Greenpeace Africa Senior Food for Life Campaign Manager Renee Olende said Iveti Forest is a crucial water catchment area for Machakos County. Olende added that Kenya has a target of 10% forest cover but only 6.2% of Kenya’s total land is currently covered.

Nut Processors Association calls for tighter regulations to crack down on rogue traders

The Nut Processors Association of Kenya wants tighter regulations to crack down on rogue traders who buy the crop before it matures. Association Director Charles Muigai said the government must remain firm in protecting farmers from smugglers, since the sector employs over 20,000 people. He noted that his organisation is losing close to 40% of macadamia, which is exported to China through Tanzania.

European aircraft maker launches engineering programme in Kenya

European aircraft manufacturer, Airbus, through its Airbus Foundation, has launched its Little Engineer programme in Kenya with 30 students simulating a launch mission into space. The programme is aimed at introducing students to space exploration and enhancing understanding of the benefits and applications of space technology.

Sports highlights

AFC Leopards ties with Fosa Juniors despite home field advantage

GOtv Shield champions AFC Leopards were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at home by visiting Fosa Juniors from Madagascar in a CAF Confederations Cup tie at the Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The result, especially Fosa’s single away goal hits a major blow in Ingwe’s chances of making it into the first round of the continental competition. Youngster Yusuf Mainge gave AFC Leopards an early lead but it lasted just 12 minutes as Rado Mbolasoa equalized for the vistors.

Matt Ritchie goal sees Newcastle beat Manchester United 1-0

Newcastle gave their survival hopes a huge lift as they stunned Manchester United 1-0 at St James’ Park on Sunday. Matt Ritchie scored the winner after 65 minutes – his first Premier League goal of the season – after Dwight Gayle’s clever lay-off found him in plenty of space to slot past David de Gea.

Alan Pardew feels sorry for Antonio Conte ahead of West Brom’s trip to Chelsea

West Brom boss Alan Pardew has expressed sympathy for Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte, who he believes has done little wrong since guiding the club to their sixth league title last season. Chelsea will go back above Tottenham into fourth place in the Premier League if they can beat the Baggies at Stamford Bridge later tonight.