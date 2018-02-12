Evening news headlines

News highlights

Counties owe KEMSA Ksh2.6 billion for medical supplies

County governments owe the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) more than Ksh2.6 billion in unpaid cash for medicines supplied. According to acting Chief Executive Officer Fred Wanyonyi, the amounts were owed in unpaid bills from the last financial year. He said the agency currently has pharmaceutical supplies worth Ksh13.5 billion in stock, saying the country’s chief supplies agency has enough drugs to keep public and private facilities supplied with drugs. Wanyonyi made the statement during newly appointed Health CS Sicily Kariuki’s visit to the agency’s drug supply centre in Embakasi.

Murang’a authorities urge families to bail out petty offenders congesting prisons

Family members of Murang’a prison inmates have been urged to bail them out to reduce congestion. Officer in charge Bison Madegwa reported that hundreds of prisoners cannot raise minimal bonds so they remain in remand until their cases are determined. He stated that 99% of the people in the prison are from Murang’a and are convicted with bonds of less than Ksh50,000.

Miguna urges court to help reinstate his passport

Recently deported National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna has moved to court for the reinstatement of his Kenyan citizenship. Miguna was deported to Canada for taking part in Nasa leader Raila Odinga’s swearing-in. Through his lawyer Nelson Havi, he said on Monday that he wants the court to compel the Immigration Department to reinstate his passport and allow his re-entry into the country.

Business highlights

Kenya economic outlook revised from negative to stable

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Kenya’s Long-Term Foreign and Local-Currency default rating to Stable from Negative and affirmed a rating of B+. The revision is based on the ratings agency’s assessment that Kenya’s debt – currently at 52 percent of GDP – trajectory will stabilize at around 59 percent but it will be balanced with an expected GDP growth in the year. The rating agency expects a narrowing of the fiscal deficit and the fiscal consolidation path will help steady public debt levels.

Tanzania’s government mulls move to ban plastic bags

Tanzania’s Minister for State responsible for Union Affairs and Environment, Mr January Makamba says authorities are still concerned over a likely massive loss of jobs as the East African nation considers a ban on plastic bags. Speaking to reporters at the end of the regional meeting on environment, the minister stated that Tanzania was still keen on joining other East African Community (EAC) states in banning the use of plastic wastes, but was still cautious.

Masinga Dam will remain open, says KenGen

Government-owned power generating firm, KenGen has stated that Masinga Dam will remain operational after last week’s announced plans to shut down the facility in the next few days if it does not rain. The company’s Chief Energy Planner, Willis Ochieng, said Monday that the dam will remain operational for the next 60 days even if there is no rainfall.

Sports highlights

Convincing Chelsea on signings is a disaster, says Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte has admitted to being “a disaster” when it comes to persuading Chelsea to sign players. The Italian was regularly outspoken in his criticism of Chelsea’s transfer policy during the recent January window and has suggested that he does not have much say on who the club sign.

Nice striker should be protected, says Mario Balotelli

Mario Balotelli “should be be given added protection by referees” rather than being booked for complaining about alleged racist chants, says anti-discriminatory body Fare. Nice striker Balotelli was given a yellow card by referee Nicolas Rainville after protesting to him about fans in his side’s 3-2 defeat at Dijon.

Man Utd boss says team could have gone 10 hours without scoring

Manchester United could have played for 10 hours at Newcastle and not scored, said manager Jose Mourinho after his side’s 1-0 loss at St James’ Park. Matt Ritchie’s 65th-minute goal consigned the Red Devils to their fifth league defeat of the season. Mourinho’s side, who had 13 shots – six on target, now trail league leaders Manchester City by 16 points.