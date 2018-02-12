Business highlights – February 12, 2018

NGO opposes cutting down of Iveti Forest trees

Greenpeace Africa, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has opposed the planned felling of exotic cypress and pine plantations at 22.2-hectare Iveti Forest in Machakos. The group says it will adversely effect the region’s weather patterns. Greenpeace Africa Senior Food for Life Campaign Manager Renee Olende said Iveti Forest is a crucial water catchment area for Machakos County. Olende added that Kenya has a target of 10% forest cover but only 6.2% of Kenya’s total land is currently covered.

Nut Processors Association calls for tighter regulations to crack down on rogue traders

The Nut Processors Association of Kenya wants tighter regulations to crack down on rogue traders who buy the crop before it matures. Association Director Charles Muigai said the government must remain firm in protecting farmers from smugglers, since the sector employs over 20,000 people. He noted that his organisation is losing close to 40% of macadamia, which is exported to China through Tanzania.

European aircraft maker launches engineering programme in Kenya

European aircraft manufacturer, Airbus, through its Airbus Foundation, has launched its Little Engineer programme in Kenya with 30 students simulating a launch mission into space. The programme is aimed at introducing students to space exploration and enhancing understanding of the benefits and applications of space technology.