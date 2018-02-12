Afternoon sports highlights – February 12, 2018

Pep Guardiola says Kevin De Bruyne could challenge Messi and Cristiano for Ballon d’Or

Pep Guardiola believes Kevin De Bruyne could challenge Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for this year’s Ballon d’Or – but only if he helps Manchester City to major honours. De Bruyne has been in outstanding form since the start of the campaign and the Belgium international was instrumental once again on Saturday as City comfortably defeated Leicester City 5-1 at the Etihad.

Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld not expected to travel to Juventus

Toby Alderweireld is not expected to travel with Tottenham for their Champions League clash away to Juventus on Tuesday. The Belgium international has been sidelined for a prolonged period through injury, and was left out of the action for last weekend’s north London derby win over Arsenal in the Premier League. It is understood a decision has been taken to leave the defender in London to continue conditioning work and rehabilitation, rather than making the trip to Turin to feature as a substitute.

Wenger identifies Schalke’s Max Meyer as one of his main summer transfer targets

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has identified Schalke’s Germany international Max Meyer as one of his main summer transfer targets. The versatile midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and his availability has alerted many clubs across Europe including Bayern Munich and AC Milan. But Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is hoping he has an ace in his hands as he looks to build for next season.