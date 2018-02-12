Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

High Court maintains Ojaamong’s victory in contest for Busia Governor seat

The High Court in Busia has upheld the election of Sospeter Ojamoong as governor. Presiding judge Kiarie Waweru Kiarie has dismissed the petition that challenged his election after finding that the petitioner failed to prove his case. Peter Odima Khasamule challenged Ojamoong’s elecion on the grounds that he was irregularly elected. He has now been instructed to pay a total of 12 million in costs to the County Returning Officer, Ojaamong and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Stalled plane disrupts operations at JKIA

As many as four flights were Sunday evening diverted from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after a plane stalled on the runway for almost an hour. According to officials, a Phoenix plane that was from Ukunda, Kwale County, encountered a hitch on the runway following issues with its landing gear. Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) officials said that emergency services at the Airport responded swiftly and managed to clear the runway and flight operations resumed after 40 minutes. Those affected were two Kenya Airways and one Emirates flights to Mombasa.

Human rights lawyer Harun Ndubi charged with drunk driving

Human rights Lawyer Harun Ndubi was charged on Monday with driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to comply with police instructions and causing obstruction on Jakaya kikwete Road. Ndubi was arrested near Gate D of State House on Sunday night while on his way home. Ndubi denied the charges before Milimani resident magistrate Electer Riany and was released on a cash bail of Sh30,000.

Business highlights

Kenafric makes foray into Ethiopia

Kenafric Industries has become one of the first Kenyan companies to break into the Ethiopian market with a Ksh500 million (USD$5 million) investment in a biscuit and sweets production plant. The food and beverage company said the production facility, which is located about two hours from the capital Addis Ababa, is part of a larger plan to diversify and expand its operations in East Africa.

IMF officials to meet Treasury reps for review of Ksh150 billion standby credit facility

International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials are set to meet Treasury representatives for a review of the future of a three-year USD$1.5 billion (Ksh151.5 billion) standby credit facility, which expires in March. “We believe that the fiscal deficit is too high and, therefore, also debt accumulation has been too fast and don’t think that targeted deficit of about eight and nine per cent is sustainable,” IMF resident representative Jan Mikkelsen explained. “We are happy that the government in the Budget Policy Statement (BPS) does indeed target a lower deficit in the coming years. And now we just need to discuss the specific measures to get this,” Mikkelsen added.

Local manufacturers call for ban on imported goods that can be made locally

Kenyan manufacturers are pushing for amendment of the law to ban or impose high taxes on goods that can be made locally. The manufacturers said this would help protect local industries. Among the stakeholders, who met over the weekend, Broadways MD Bimal Shah said companies were threatened by the influx of cheap imports. The manufacturers also complained about the high cost of power, which they said was pushing them out of business.

Sports highlights

Pep Guardiola says Kevin De Bruyne could challenge Messi and Cristiano for Ballon d’Or

Pep Guardiola believes Kevin De Bruyne could challenge Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for this year’s Ballon d’Or – but only if he helps Manchester City to major honours. De Bruyne has been in outstanding form since the start of the campaign and the Belgium international was instrumental once again on Saturday as City comfortably defeated Leicester City 5-1 at the Etihad.

Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld not expected to travel to Juventus

Toby Alderweireld is not expected to travel with Tottenham for their Champions League clash away to Juventus on Tuesday. The Belgium international has been sidelined for a prolonged period through injury, and was left out of the action for last weekend’s north London derby win over Arsenal in the Premier League. It is understood a decision has been taken to leave the defender in London to continue conditioning work and rehabilitation, rather than making the trip to Turin to feature as a substitute.

Wenger identifies Schalke’s Max Meyer as one of his main summer transfer targets

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has identified Schalke’s Germany international Max Meyer as one of his main summer transfer targets. The versatile midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and his availability has alerted many clubs across Europe including Bayern Munich and AC Milan. But Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is hoping he has an ace in his hands as he looks to build for next season.