Afternoon business highlights – February 12, 2018

Kenafric makes foray into Ethiopian market
Kenafric Industries has become one of the first Kenyan companies to break into the Ethiopian market with a Ksh500 million (USD$5 million) investment in a biscuit and sweets production plant. The food and beverage company said the production facility, which is located about two hours from the capital Addis Ababa, is part of a larger plan to diversify and expand its operations in East Africa.
IMF officials to meet Treasury reps for review of Ksh150 billion standby credit facility
International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials are set to meet Treasury representatives for a review of the future of a three-year USD$1.5 billion (Ksh151.5 billion) standby credit facility, which expires in March. “We believe that the fiscal deficit is too high and, therefore, also debt accumulation has been too fast and don’t think that targeted deficit of about eight and nine per cent is sustainable,” IMF resident representative Jan Mikkelsen explained. “We are happy that the government in the Budget Policy Statement (BPS) does indeed target a lower deficit in the coming years. And now we just need to discuss the specific measures to get this,” Mikkelsen added.
Local manufacturers call for ban on imported goods that can be made locally
Kenyan manufacturers are pushing for amendment of the law to ban or impose high taxes on goods that can be made locally. The manufacturers said this would help protect local industries. Among the stakeholders, who met over the weekend, Broadways MD Bimal Shah said companies were threatened by the influx of cheap imports. The manufacturers also complained about the high cost of power, which they said was pushing them out of business.
You might also like
Clinton closing in on running mate search
Hillary Clinton is narrowing her choices for a running mate, intently focusing on a handful of potential candidates as her team closes in on the final weeks of vetting before
Ten shilling stake earns Mombasa gamer sh 900,000
Amos Mathu, a 37-year old father of two, working as a chef in Mombasa, has bagged Sh900, 000 from placing a Sh10 multiple bet on nine different basketball games. Mr
Oppo eyes countrywide expansion as phone maker moves to increase market share
Oppo, the fourth largest brand globally has announced plans to expand its market share in Kenya through the establishment of customer experience shops across all major towns in Kenya. Priscilla
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!