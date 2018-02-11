Evening news headlines

News highlights

Raila urged to recognize Uhuru as President

Opposition leader Raila Odinga is being urged to accept Uhuru Kenyatta as president of Kenya. Foreign envoys have beseeched Raila, who last month swore himself in as the people’s president, to recognize Uhuru as the duly elected leader so as to end political turmoil in the country. In a statement, the envoys from eleven countries said “The Opposition must accept the decision of the Supreme Court to uphold the election of October 26. Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto are the legitimate President and Deputy President of Kenya. The Opposition needs to accept this as the basis for the dialogue that it and many Kenyans want. Stoking and threatening violence are not acceptable, nor are extra-Constitutional measures to seize power.”

Ukambani leaders back Ngilu on charcoal crackdown

Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi has backed Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu on her move to crackdown on charcoal business in the county. Ngilu has over the past week received a backlash for ordering the crackdown which businessmen believe incites youth to burn down a charcoal transporting lorry in Kitui. Mulyungi said: “Let them leave our trees for us, because… even ourselves… we will not go to other regions to cut down trees. We already have shortage of rain in this area, so we cannot continue to allow people from outside to come in and cut down our trees and be on their way, leaving us in drought. I support the Governor’s move because even the Jubilee government has refused to help us.”

Lawyers to boycott court for a week

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has announced a week long boycott of court proceedings to protest rampant ignorance by state and public officials of court directives. The lawyers who will only attend to election petition cases will also hold protest marches around the country.

“The court boycott shall be for one week commencing from the 12th, February 2018 to the 16th February 2018 but will exclude election petitions most of which are almost concluding and are subject to strict timelines,” said the Society in a statement to newsrooms.

Business Highlights

Kenya moves to promote energy investment

Kenya will lower land prices for investors seeking to establish renewable energy projects in a bid to cut power prices. According to Energy Principal Secretary Joseph Njoroge, the government has already identified the said land in Northern Kenya and at the Seven Forks Scheme in Tana River. “This will reduce the risks for investors as we pursue lower consumer power prices,” he said.

Pyrethrum processor eyes modern extractor

The Pyreththrum Processing Company of Kenya has set its sights on a modern extraction machine. The extractor, to be set up at Nakuru, will cost the government sh70 million. “The government has issued an international tender to procure the machine at between Sh60 million and Sh70 million. The machine could be installed before mid this year,” said the acting Managing Director Paul Lolwerikoi.

NGO opposes felling of Machakos trees

GreenPeace Africa has opposed plans to cut down pine and cypress plantations at Iveti Forest in Machakos County. The NGO says felling of the trees standing on 2.2 hectares will adversely affect weather patterns in the region. “Kenya has a target of 10 per cent forest cover but according to Kenya Forest Service only 6.2 per cent of Kenya’s total land is currently covered. The government’s approval to fell mature rees at Iveti forest is wrong and disregards the efforts by local farmers, communities and environmental organisations that are working to increase forest cover in the country,” said GreenPeace Africa Africa senior food for life campaign manager Renee Olende.

Sports Highlights

Aguero ‘deserves all the credit for win’

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said striker Sergio Aguero “deserves all the credit” for his side’s 5-1 win over Leicester after scoring four second-half goals.

The Argentina international took his tally to 13 in 10 games in 2018 with another display of deadly finishing, aided by a brilliant performance by Kevin de Bruyne, who set up his side’s first three goals

Guardiola, who saw his side win their 13th home game of the season to move 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, said: “Sergio fought hard and he is so important to us.

“We played quite similar to the way we played in our draw against Burnley last week, but the difference here was we took our chances.”

Kane “present and future” of Spurs

Harry Kane is “the present and the future” of Tottenham according to manager Mauricio Pochettino, following the striker’s match-winning display in Spurs’ 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Kane’s towering header deservedly settled the north London derby at Wembley as Spurs’ surge towards an end-of-season place in the Premier League’s top four gathers momentum.

He soared high above Laurent Koscielny in the 49th minute to direct a Ben Davies cross beyond Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech and move Spurs up to third in the table.

Moyes sets sights on top 10 finish

Manager David Moyes says he is targeting a top-10 finish after his West Ham side put further distance between themselves and the relegation zone with victory over Watford.

Moyes took over the Hammers in November when they were 18th in the table with nine points from 11 games.

Goals by Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic took them to 30 points – five above the relegation zone and just one behind 10th-placed Bournemouth.

“When I took over we were in the relegation zone and I’d have said ‘you’re kidding’ if you’d said we could get into the top 10,” said the former Manchester United boss.

“It’s great credit to the players. We want to keep improving. There’s not that big a points difference between 11th, 10th and ninth.”