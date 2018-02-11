Afternoon News Headlines

News Highlights

Dandora gets new vocational centre

A new vocational centre which will provide among others training on vehicle maintenance has been concluded in Dandora, Nairobi.

The centre, whose construction begun in 2016, was executed by a non-profit humanitarian organization, Kenya Good Neighbours through the funding of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), KIA Motors and Nairobi City County Government.

The institution will function as a centre that offers a wide array of training opportunities for the youth including but not limited to vehicle maintenance technology, fashion design and garment making.

Atwoli blasts Duale on NSSF remarks

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has hit back at National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale over his remarks seeking to eject him from the National Social Security Fund Board.

Atwoli termed Duale’s remarks as erroneous and misleading.

“It is regrettable that Duale has opted to rely on hearsays and innuendos in his discharge of duties.”

“It is even more dangerous that he is the person charged with the responsibility to answer questions in Parliament,” he stated.

Pastor of doom found guilty of assault

A South African self-styled prophet who sprayed his followers with the insecticide, Doom, has been found guilty of assault, local media report.

Lethebo Rabalago – widely known as the Doom Pastor – was also found guilty of contravening the Agricultural Stock Remedies Act, a court ruling said.

Rabalago claims the insect repellent he used in 2016 could heal cancer and HIV.

A sentence is yet to be handed down after the verdict.

Business Highlights

Petroleum proceeds sharing battle looming

A conflict is looming over the sharing of proceeds from petroleum mining in Turkana and Kerio Valley. Area leaders have raised issue with the government move to cut their entitlement from an earlier 10 percent to 5 percent of the proceeds.

“The proposed law is punitive to host communities,” said Mr Ekwoi Akuru from Nakukulus, Turkana East Sub-county. The leaders have now threatened to take the matter to court.

KFS set to expand ferry services

The Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) is looking for funding to expand ferry services to Kisumu, Lamu and Turkana. This is set to kick off once the parastatal gets approval from the Treasury. “For now we have held talks with Kwale and Lamu counties on the same. But after the approval we will do a feasibility study as required. This is a viable project because it can sustain itself without draining the National Treasury,” said KFS managing director Bakari Gowa.

Rain hits Capetown

Rain has finally hit the drought-hit city of Capetown with Friday night’s 8mm (0.3 inches).

Residents of the city have been under orders to save water meticulously to avoid the city’s taps running dry.

There is a very real chance that Cape Town will simply run out of water.

The city has had low rainfall for three years.

In January, local authorities slashed residents’ water allowance to 50 litres (88 pints) each a day.

Sports Highlights

Balloteli booked for complaining against racial chants

Former Italy striker Mario Balotelli was booked for complaining to the referee about alleged racist chants as his Nice side lost to Dijon. The ex-Manchester City and Liverpool forward was unhappy with the reaction from the home fans when he missed a shot in the 72nd minute, gesturing to the Dijon supporters to be quiet.

He spoke to referee Nicolas Rainville, who showed him a yellow card.

Dijon won the game 3-2 with all the goals in the final 30 minutes.

Jose Mourinho: Manchester United boss says he deserves best-behaved award

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he should win an award for his behaviour on the touchline.

The Portuguese coach has been sent to the stands on several occasions during his managerial career following clashes with fourth officials.

However, Mourinho says he has changed his ways and feels he is now one of the Premier League’s best behaved managers.

“I’m fully committed to win the award this season of the best-behaved manager on the touchline,” Mourinho said.

“I’m serious – I prepare myself, I’m really happy. I’m not free of losing my temper, my control, in one match. I’m not perfect,” he said.

Gerard wins United States’s first gold in Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

Teenager Red Gerard snatched a dramatic gold medal in the men’s slopestyle to win the United States’ first gold of the Pyeongchang Games.

The 17-year-old scored 87.16 on his final run with just four other athletes left to complete their third run.

Canadian pair Max Parrot and Mark McMorris took silver and bronze respectively.

“I feel awesome and so stoked about today,” Gerard said. “I cannot believe what has just happened it is insane.”