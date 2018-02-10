Afternoon News Headlines February 10, 2018

News Highlights

Tenwek hospital burns down

A section of Tenwek Mission Hospital in Bomet County last night caught fire, forcing patients admitted in the wards to flee for their lives. The fire started at the kitchen before spreading to the cafeteria and food stores close to the ICU and general wards. The fire lasted more than two hours before fire engines from Narok and Kericho arrived as Bomet fire engines are currently grounded.

Three killed in Mombasa Road lorry collision

Three people have died after two lorries collided at Salama, along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway. The lorries burst into flames shortly after the crash leaving a middle aged woman burnt to ashes alongside a driver and a conductor.

Former MCA charged with murder

Former Riruta ward MCA Samuel Ndungu Njoroge was yesterday charged at the high Court with murder. The accused allegedly murdered his wife Lucy Njambi after allowing his friend to rape her, thereafter pouring on her and forcing her to drink acid. He denied the charges with his lawyer applying for his release on bail.

Business Highlights

US Shutdown averted as Trump signs budget bill

President Donald Trump has signed a sweeping budget bill approved by Congress to re-open the government after it was briefly closed overnight.

Federal funding for government services expired at midnight (05:00 GMT), after the Senate missed a voting deadline.

The 650-page plan proposes an increase in spending on defence and domestic services of about $300bn (£215bn).

The shutdown, which lasted five hours, was the second under the Republican-controlled Congress this year.

OLX to close Kenya, Nigeria offices

Online marketplace OLX will close its Kenya and Nigeria offices in three months to concentrate on its more profitable South African market.

The website will remain open for customers to continue posting items but nearly 70 people in the Kenyan office will lose their jobs by April, with a few absorbed by the South African operations. The Naspers-owned company has said in a statement that the decision to close its Nigerian and Kenyan offices is due to the difficult operating environments, with the Ghana office also affected.

Goodlife Pharmacy raises Sh300Mn from IFC

Regional retail pharmacy chain Goodlife Pharmacy has raised Sh300 million in investment from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

This comes barely a year after the company received Sh2.2 billion investment from LeapFrog Investments.

The company plans to further grow its footprint to over 100 locations across the region over the next five years.

A majority of the new stores will aim to serve customers earning less than $10 (Sh1000) a day, living in underserved and lower-income areas that are served by informal and unregulated drug stores.

Sports highlights

Liam Miller: Former Celtic and Manchester United midfielder dies aged 36

Former Celtic and Manchester United midfielder Liam Miller has died at the age of 36.

Miller, who won 21 caps for the Republic of Ireland between 2004 and 2009, had been suffering from cancer.

Miller started his career at Celtic in 2000 before moving to Old Trafford four years later, also playing for Leeds, Sunderland, QPR and Hibernian.

Winter Olympics: Sweden’s Charlotte Kalla wins first gold medal

Sweden’s Charlotte Kalla won the women’s skiathlon to secure the first gold medal of Pyeongchang 2018.

She beat defending champion Marit Bjoergen by 7.8 seconds but the Norwegian, 37, still became the most decorated female Winter Olympian of all time.

Bjoergen’s silver means she now has a total of 11 medals.

Pro14: Edinburgh beat Leinster 29-24

A late Mark Bennett try saw Edinburgh snatch a dramatic Pro14 win in a nine-try tussle with Leinster at Myreside.

Opportunistic scores from Luke Crosbie and Nathan Fowles overturned Max Deegan’s early try for the visitors.

But a clinical Leinster went 19-12 up with further tries from Scott Fardy and Barry Daly before Murray McCallum drove over to bring Edinburgh to within two.