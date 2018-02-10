Evening news headlines

News highlights

Maraga to tour Western Kenya

Chief Justice David Maraga embarks on a two-day working tour of the Western and Nyanza regions on Monday which will see him inspect ongoing court expansion projects.

Justice Maraga will begin his visit at the Kakamega High Court where he will lay a foundation stone for the construction of a new court building.

He will then head to Nyanza on Tuesday where he will inspect the ongoing construction of a building to house the Siaya High Court before holding talks with stakeholders.

Boinett issues warning over charcoal lorry saga

Police in Kitui have arrested one person and launched a manhunt for others who are suspected to have participated in Thursday’s torching of a lorry transporting charcoal from Mwingi to Nairobi.

This comes as Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet on Saturday cautioned residents against taking the law into their own hands.

The police chief said “no one will be spared” if found engaging in such unlawful acts.

Police explain Miguna controversy

National Police Service Inspector General Joseph Boinnet and Directorate of Criminal Investigations chief George Kinoti have denied disobeying a Nairobi Court by failing to release deported Opposition activist Miguna Miguna.

In affidavits filed on Friday, the two said Miguna was set free on Tuesday at the Inland Container Depot Police Station pursuant to an order issued by Justice Luka Kimaru that day.

The outspoken lawyer had earlier in the day declined to take a plea at a Magistrate’s Court in Kajiado where the police had arraigned him to answer to charges of consenting to the administration of a treasonous oath on National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga on January 30.

Miguna commissioned and witnessed the oath through his law firm.

“I was informed by my officers that the applicant (Miguna) was released vide OB/6/2/18,” Kinoti stated in his affidavit.

In a separate affidavit, however, Department of Immigration Director, Gordon Kihalangwa, said he instructed his officers to arrest Miguna following a deportation order issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Tuesday.

Kihalangwa equally denied being in contempt of court saying he was not aware of an order issued by Justice Kimaru since the Department of Immigration was not a party to court proceedings which resulted in the issuance of the order.

Business Highlights

Facebook launches community manager awards

Facebook has launched a $1 million community manager project to reward individuals with a track record of establishing positively interactive groups on the social media platform.

“We are looking for communities that provide meaning to the people that are in them, we are looking for initiatives that drive positive impact, and we are looking for communities that have both online and offline components,” said Dulski, Facebook’s head of groups and community.

Bamburi names new MD

Seddiq Hassani is Bamburi Cement’s new Bamburi Cement Managing Director. Hassani takes over with immediate effect from Eric Kironde who was serving in an acting capacity at the giant cement manufacturer 58.6 per cent controlled by French multinational LafargeHolcim.

Yattani promised to Kick Out Atwoli from NSSF Board

Cabinet Secretary Nominee for Labour and Social Protection Ukur Yatani Kanacho has promised to kick out COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli and Federation of Kenya Employers Executive Director Jacqueline Mugo as members of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Board of Trustees, if his nomination is approved by Parliament.

Appearing before the appointment committee chaired by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Yattani regretted that his predecessors had not decisively acted on the two individuals despite their terms expiring ten years ago.

MPs led by Majority Leader Aden Duale had put the former Marsabit Governor on spot to explain whether, if appointed, he will act on the two trade unionists whose term had expired but continued to cling on the institution.

Sports highlights

Wigan Warriors 24-10 Hull FC

Wigan Warriors claimed a historic win over Hull FC in the first Super League match to be played outside Europe.

The Warriors maintained their 100% start to the 2018 season in humid conditions in Wollongong, Australia.

Sam Tomkins’ penalty gave Wigan a two-point lead at half-time after Hull duo Fetuli Talanoa and Jordan Abdull had replied to Liam Marshall’s two tries.

Ryan Sutton’s score forged an eight-point lead and fellow prop Ben Flower powered over late on to seal victory.

Jimmy Garoppolo highest paid NFL player

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has become the highest paid NFL player in history after signing a contract worth $137.5m (£99.4m) with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 26-year-old will earn an average of $27.5m (£19.9m) per season, topping the $27m (£19.5m) Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is paid.

Garoppolo was traded from the New England Patriots in 2017 and made six appearances for the 49ers last season.

“It’s an exciting time and I knew I wanted to be here,” he said.

Manchester City want refereeing meeting over tackles

Manchester City have asked to meet the body responsible for Premier League referees to discuss their concern at tackles being made against them.

The Premier League leaders have cited nine challenges this term which they say have not been suitably sanctioned.

Forward Raheem Sterling has said City are being

“butchered”, and team-mate Bernardo Silva said they

are targeted.

City also want the rules changed so incidents can be reviewed even if they were punished by the match referee.

Although they have not yet canvassed opinion on the matter, they believe they would be backed by most top-flight clubs in that quest.