Morning Sports headlines February 9, 2018

Arsene Wenger: English players may be masters of diving

English players may be the “masters” of diving, says Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

Tottenham’s Dele Alli was booked for diving in Sunday’s draw at Liverpool.

Team-mate Harry Kane was accused of diving by Reds defender Virgil van Dijk in winning a penalty.

Wenger said: “I remember there were tremendous cases here when foreign players did it, but the English players have learned very quickly and they might even be the masters now.”

The Frenchman said in November that Raheem Sterling “dives well” following Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat at Manchester City.

Rising wage bill hits Manchester United profits

A rising wage bill for players has cut into the latest quarterly profits from Manchester United.

For the three months to 31 December the club made an operating profit of £28.7m, down 23% on the same period in the previous year.

Wages, which make up half of the clubs costs, rose 9.4% to £69.6m.

Players were paid more because Manchester United was back in the UEFA Champions League, but that also meant higher income from TV.

Broadcasting revenue was £61.6m, up 17% on the previous year, with total revenue for the quarter up 3.8% to £163.9m.

As well as UEFA Champions League games, income during the quarter was boosted by two extra Premier League games that were broadcast live.

“Our solid business model has allowed us to invest in the future of the Club with the extension of Jose Mourinho’s contract as manager and the acquisition of Alexis Sanchez. We look forward to the remainder of the season with confidence,” said Ed Woodward, Executive Vice Chairman of Manchester United.

Steven Caulker: Dundee sign former Spurs & QPR defender

Dundee’s new signing Steven Caulker was sold on a move to the Scottish Premiership following a telephone conversation with manager Neil McCann.

The 26-year-old former England defender, who left Queens Park Rangers by mutual consent in December, has signed an 18-month deal.

“I spoke with the manager, he gave me a call and I really liked the sound of him,” Caulker told his club website.

“I’m excited and looking forward to getting started,” Caulker stated.