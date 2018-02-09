Morning news headlines February 9, 2018

News Headlines

All TV stations back on air

All previously shut down TV stations are back on air, with Royal Media owned Citizen TV and Inooro TV making a comeback yesterday. The stations had been shut down by the Communications Authority for airing the controversial swearing in of Raila Odinga as the people’s president at the end of January. Other stations that had been shut down are NTV and KTN News.

Wanjigi to take obituary matter to court

Business man Jimmy Wanjigi has asked the police to investigate a case in which an obituary was placed o in the Daily Nation earlier this week bearing a photo reaembling him and details similar to his. Wanjigi says the obituary has traumatized his family and is lart of a well planned termination. He has also engaged local and international lawyers and will also institute legal proceedings against Nation Media Group.

Miguna warmly welcomed in Canada

Self proclaimed NRM general Miguna Miguna has arrived in Canada, where he was deported to after participating in Raila Odinga’s controversial swearing in as the people’s president. Miguna landed to chants of ‘general’ and placards bearing messages of undying love from Kenyans in Canada. Prior to his deportation, Miguna had been juggled around police stations making his whereabouts suspicio with police ignoring several court orders to release the ‘general’.

Business Highlights

Cable cars construction to start in May

Doppelmayr Group has been appointed contractors for the sh5. 8 billion Likoni cable cars project. The Austrian based company will begin construction of the cable cars network in May, with the project expected to take two years before commuters can start enjoying the services starting 2020. The project is sponsored by Trapos Limited who signed the concession agreement with Kenya Ferry Services last December.

Nyeri roadside traders put on notice

Traders operating illegal roadside kiosks in Nyeri have been given a notice of eviction by the County government in a bid to ease congestion in major towns within the county. In a warning issued by County Executive in charge of Transport and Infrastructure Muthui Kariuki on Thursday, the trader especially those operating in Nyeri and Karatina Towns were adviced to remove their goods and kiosks from road reserves to avoid losses arising from demolition.

Marking of stalls for demolition has already started.

PSVs to pay Sh2000 to play music videos

The Kenya Film Classification board has slapped public service vehicles with an order to pay Sh2000 annually in licence fees for playing music videos. The order, issued by KFCB boss Ezekiel Mutua, also requires PSV operators tuning in to radio stations to also pay a broadcasting fee. Mutua’s orders have been met with uproar, with PSV stakeholders terming them as punitive to the industry.

Sports highlights

Arsene Wenger: English players may be masters of diving

English players may be the “masters” of diving, says Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

Tottenham’s Dele Alli was booked for diving in Sunday’s draw at Liverpool.

Team-mate Harry Kane was accused of diving by Reds defender Virgil van Dijk in winning a penalty.

Wenger said: “I remember there were tremendous cases here when foreign players did it, but the English players have learned very quickly and they might even be the masters now.”

The Frenchman said in November that Raheem Sterling “dives well” following Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat at Manchester City.

Rising wage bill hits Manchester United profits

A rising wage bill for players has cut into the latest quarterly profits from Manchester United.

For the three months to 31 December the club made an operating profit of £28.7m, down 23% on the same period in the previous year.

Wages, which make up half of the clubs costs, rose 9.4% to £69.6m.

Players were paid more because Manchester United was back in the UEFA Champions League, but that also meant higher income from TV.

Broadcasting revenue was £61.6m, up 17% on the previous year, with total revenue for the quarter up 3.8% to £163.9m.

As well as UEFA Champions League games, income during the quarter was boosted by two extra Premier League games that were broadcast live.

“Our solid business model has allowed us to invest in the future of the Club with the extension of Jose Mourinho’s contract as manager and the acquisition of Alexis Sanchez. We look forward to the remainder of the season with confidence,” said Ed Woodward, Executive Vice Chairman of Manchester United.

Steven Caulker: Dundee sign former Spurs & QPR defender

Dundee’s new signing Steven Caulker was sold on a move to the Scottish Premiership following a telephone conversation with manager Neil McCann.

The 26-year-old former England defender, who left Queens Park Rangers by mutual consent in December, has signed an 18-month deal.

“I spoke with the manager, he gave me a call and I really liked the sound of him,” Caulker told his club website.

“I’m excited and looking forward to getting started,” Caulker stated.