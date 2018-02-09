Morning Business Headlines February 9, 2018

Cable cars construction to start in May

Doppelmayr Group has been appointed contractors for the sh5. 8 billion Likoni cable cars project. The Austrian based company will begin construction of the cable cars network in May, with the project expected to take two years before commuters can start enjoying the services starting 2020. The project is sponsored by Trapos Limited who signed the concession agreement with Kenya Ferry Services last December.

Nyeri roadside traders put on notice

Traders operating illegal roadside kiosks in Nyeri have been given a notice of eviction by the County government in a bid to ease congestion in major towns within the county. In a warning issued by County Executive in charge of Transport and Infrastructure Muthui Kariuki on Thursday, the trader especially those operating in Nyeri and Karatina Towns were adviced to remove their goods and kiosks from road reserves to avoid losses arising from demolition.

Marking of stalls for demolition has already started.

PSVs to pay Sh2000 to play music videos

The Kenya Film Classification board has slapped public service vehicles with an order to pay Sh2000 annually in licence fees for playing music videos. The order, issued by KFCB boss Ezekiel Mutua, also requires PSV operators tuning in to radio stations to also pay a broadcasting fee. Mutua’s orders have been met with uproar, with PSV stakeholders terming them as punitive to the industry.