Morning Business Headlines February 9, 2018

Cable cars construction to start in May
Doppelmayr Group has been appointed contractors for the sh5. 8 billion Likoni cable cars project. The Austrian based company will begin construction of the cable cars network in May, with the project expected to take two years before commuters can start enjoying the services starting 2020. The project is sponsored by Trapos Limited who signed the concession agreement with Kenya Ferry Services last December.
Nyeri roadside traders put on notice
Traders operating illegal roadside kiosks in Nyeri have been given a notice of eviction by the County government in a bid to ease congestion in major towns within the county. In a warning issued by County Executive in charge of Transport and Infrastructure Muthui Kariuki on Thursday, the trader especially those operating in Nyeri and Karatina Towns were adviced to remove their goods and kiosks from road reserves to avoid losses arising from demolition.
Marking of stalls for demolition has already started.
PSVs to pay Sh2000 to play music videos
The Kenya Film Classification board has slapped public service vehicles with an order to pay Sh2000 annually in licence fees for playing music videos. The order, issued by KFCB boss Ezekiel Mutua, also requires PSV operators tuning in to radio stations to also pay a broadcasting fee. Mutua’s orders have been met with uproar, with PSV stakeholders terming them as punitive to the industry.
US to help Kenya in land reforms: The US government is working closely with the Kenyan government through its Embassy in Nairobi and USAID in pushing forward the land reform agenda
Election results transmission tests to be conducted countrywide today
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to conduct a live simulation of the election results transmission system countrywide to test its capability ahead of next week’s elections.
