Tobiko defends his tenure as DPP as he faces vetting panel

Outgoing Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko’s past record came to haunt him today as he was grilled by Parliament on his suitability as Cabinet Secretary Nominee for Environment and Forestry.

Tobiko, who served six years as the Director of Public Prosecutions was at pains to explain the success of his tenure as MPs questioned the conviction rate while at the helm of the office.

“The police have been arresting hundreds of people on suspicion of wanting to carry out terror activities, how many of these people have been successfully prosecuted and found guilty,” Yusuf Hassan, Kamukunji MP asked the Cabinet Secretary nominee.

In his defence, the former DPP said his record as DPP is unchallenged despite accusations of integrity questions raised against his office.

“My record speaks for itself, my integrity is un-impugned. My record speaks for itself and my integrity cannot be disputed in spite of the allegations brought against me,” Tobiko said.

“Our conviction rate is now between 70 per cent and 75 per cent or 78 per cent and I could give details about this. Our conviction rate has tremendously increased,” he added.

Tobiko fortified his position saying he was fit for the job as he had in the past worked with NEMA and Kenya Forest Services, to help them prosecute more environment crimes with great success.

If approved, he said will give it his all to deliver on the President’s big 4 agenda and to serve the people.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa sought to find out three things Environment and Forestry cabinet nominee would do in his first 100 days in office.

“Cleaning and restoration of the Nairobi River is among my priorities but we need massive mobilization,” he replied.

He promised, If approved he will work very closely with the council of governors and the county governments to resolve waste management issues.

“We should have a law that imposes legal obligation on the political leaders in counties to enforce environmental issues,” Tobiko told the committee chaired by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

On the thorny issue of Prosecution of Poachers, he noted that the law regarding protection and conservation of environment, forestry and bio-diversity will be applied ruthlessly without exemptions but with respect for due process.

“I can assure this panel, that there will be no sacred cows, no, be it individuals be it corporations,” Tobiko assured.