Evening News Headlines February 9, 2018

News Highlights

Three killed in Meru fires

Three people have died in two separate fire incidences on Thursday in Meru. A one year old baby and her grandmother died after a fire razed down their rental home in Kongoaceke village, North Imenti. Another child died in a similar incident at Timau while the mother sustained serious injuries after attempting to save the child.

Matiang’i, others to face contempt of court charges

The High Court in Nairobi has rejected an application by the Communications Authority to throw out a contempt of court application against several government officials. Activist Okiya Omtatah had earlier in the week moved to court against government officials including Interior CS Fred Matiangi and ICT CS Joe Mucheru for ignoring a court order to restore signals of shutdown TV stations. Sam Iteere (PS ICT), Karanja Kibicho (PS Internal Security), Kamau Thuge (PS Treasury) CA directors including the Chairman of the board directors Ben Ngene Gituku are also cited in Omtatah’s application.

Woman killed taking selfie on train tracks

A woman has been killed while taking a selfie with a friend on a train track in Thailand.

A friend said they had been drinking and decided “to take a photo with the train” but did not see an approaching train on the other track, police said.

The woman, 24, had her leg severed and died later in hospital. Her male friend sustained severe injuries.

The number of people who die while taking selfies in dangerous locations is on the rise.

Business Highlights

Kenafric opens biscuit factory in Babadogo

Kenafric Industries has opened a sh100. 7 million biscuit manufacturing line in Babadogo. The beverages and food company has already started distributing the Goodie Bakers biscuits to shops and supermarkets. “We have invested in new machinery for the biscuit manufacturing. We bought equipment that produces about 20 tonnes a day and we have also expanded our warehousing,” said Kenafric Industries chief executive Mikul Shah.

Kajiado natural gas tests turn out negative

Samples collected from a Kajiado site believed to be natural gas have returned negative, dealing a blow to the country’s energy and mining prospects. According to Petroleum principal secretary Andrew Kamau, the tests that were conducted in the USA show the gas is biogenic, not petroleum or gas hence no drilling will be done.

No bodabodas on Uganda’s new expressway

Bodabodas will not be allowed to ply the new Kampala-Entebbe Expressway in Uganda. The The 51.4 km highway that connects Kampala city to Entebbe International Airport will be opened mid this year. According to Allan Ssempebwa, the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) media relations manager, the expressway is a high speed road that would put bodaboda users in danger.

“That road was designed for high speed traffic, with restricted entry and exit points, so we cannot make a mistake of allowing motorcyclists,” Mr Ssempebwa said during an interview on Wednesday

Sports highlights

Mahrez: Leicester City winger trains for first time since move collapsed.

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez is set to return to training for the first time since a proposed January move to Manchester City fell through.

On Thursday, Foxes boss Claude Puel said Mahrez would not be selected for Saturday’s trip to Manchester City.

It is not yet known if his decision to report for training puts him in contention to feature for the first time since 20 January.

Mahrez made a transfer request the day before the January window closed, but Leicester refused to let the 2016 PFA Player of the Year leave as their valuation of him exceeded the fee Manchester City were prepared to pay.

Roy Jones Jr retires but leaves door ajar for Anderson Silva bout

Former four-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr has retired after ending his 29-year career with a victory.

The 49-year-old scored a unanimous points win over cruiserweight Scott Sigmon in his hometown of Pensacola in Florida on Thursday.

Jones Jr said only a bout with suspended UFC fighter Anderson Silva could bring him out of retirement.

He said: “That’s the only other fight Roy Jones will return to the ring for. Other than that, chapter’s closed.”

Walter Smith rules out national manager’s job return

Walter Smith has ruled himself out of the running to become the next Scotland manager.

Smith, 69, previously held the role and was being considered for a return by the Scottish FA.

It is believed the former Rangers and Everton boss was not offered the position but ruled himself out after talks with the governing body.