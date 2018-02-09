Afternoon sports highlights

Winter Olympics coldest in history

The 23rd Winter Olympics kicked off yesterday in Pyeongchang and are set to be the coldest in history.

The build-up has seen relations thaw between North and South Korea, with the countries fielding a joint women’s ice hockey team, while there has been controversy over the 169 Russian athletes set to compete as neutrals.

Team GB sent a record 59 athletes to South Korea – three more than at Sochi 2014 – and are aiming for their most successful Winter Games, with a medal target of five or more.

Over 17 days, more than 3,000 of the world’s best athletes will compete in 102 medal events in 15 sports.

Around 77% of tickets have been sold – approximately 826,000 – across the 13 venues in South Korea.

Jarrod Bannister: Commonwealth Games javelin gold medallist dies

Former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jarrod Bannister has died aged 33, Athletics Australia has confirmed.

The javelin thrower, a two-time Olympian, had been living and training in the Netherlands.

Australian media outlets reported there were believed to be no suspicious circumstances in his death.

Athletics Australia said it was “saddened and shocked”, while a number of athletes posted tributes online.

“On behalf of Athletics Australia, I extend our deepest condolences to Jarrod’s family and friends and urge the athletics fraternity to support each other at this difficult time,” chief executive Darren Gocher said in a statement.

Winter Olympics: Ban on 47 Russian athletes and coaches upheld

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed an appeal by 47 Russian athletes and coaches against a ban on participation in the Winter Olympics.

The Russians had argued that they had been wrongfully excluded from the Games by the International Olympic Committee.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said the decision was understandable but disappointing.

It comes amid a long-running row over Russian doping which has seen the country banned from the games.

However 169 Russians will compete as independents.

The CAS decision was made just hours before Friday’s opening ceremony.