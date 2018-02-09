Afternoon News Headlines February 9, 2018

News Highlights

Parliament finalizes cabinet vetting

The National Assembly Committee on Appointments is today carrying out the final vetting on cabinet nominees. Keriako Tobiko, Simon Chelugui and Ukur Yattani will be vetted in the morning session with Rashid Achesa attending the afternoon session. They have been nominated to the Environment, Water, Labour and Sports dockets respectively.

Court upholds Mutua win

The High Court has delivered its ruling today in a petition by Wavinya Ndeti against the election of Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua in the 2017 general election. The Court upheld Mutua’s win saying he was validly elected. Wavinya’s petition claimed that the 2017 polls were marred with massive irregularities and demanded a fresh gubernatorial poll be ordered by the court.

Nigeria’s plane door falls off after landing

A Nigerian airline has blamed a passenger after one of its aircraft doors fell off shortly after landing.

The flight from Lagos to Abuja was taxiing on the runway when the emergency exit door came away.

Dana Air denied that it was caused by a mechanical fault, and said the door could not fall off “without a conscious effort by a passenger to open it”.

Business Highlights

Global miners sue Kenya

Global mining firms have sued the state for sh334 billion as compensation for licence cancelation. The firms have lodged cases at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) according to Trade PS Chris Kiptoo. Some of the firms whose cases have been posted on the ICSID website are Cortec Kenya Limited and WalAm Energy Incorporated.

Yale University President to visit Kenya

Yale University President Peter Salovey will next month make his maiden trip to Kenya on official business. His visit will be the first to the country by a senior Ivy League institution official since its establishment. Professor Salovey is the 23rd president of the prestigious University, attended by, amongst other government officials, Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge.

Salovey is expected to visit several institutions and meet several individuals, as well as strike deals.

Govt pushes for cotton saccos

The government through the Ministry of Agriculture is pushing for sacco formation in cotton producing areas in Eastern Kenya. The move is expected to scale up production by, among other benefits, eliminating unscrupulous middle men. The areas being targeted include Tigania West, Embi, Kirinyaga and Tharaka Nithi where farmers will access seeds, finances and extension services once the saccos are established.

Sports highlights

Winter Olympics coldest in history

The 23rd Winter Olympics kicked off yesterday in Pyeongchang and are set to be the coldest in history.

The build-up has seen relations thaw between North and South Korea, with the countries fielding a joint women’s ice hockey team, while there has been controversy over the 169 Russian athletes set to compete as neutrals.

Team GB sent a record 59 athletes to South Korea – three more than at Sochi 2014 – and are aiming for their most successful Winter Games, with a medal target of five or more.

Over 17 days, more than 3,000 of the world’s best athletes will compete in 102 medal events in 15 sports.

Around 77% of tickets have been sold – approximately 826,000 – across the 13 venues in South Korea.

Jarrod Bannister: Commonwealth Games javelin gold medallist dies

Former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jarrod Bannister has died aged 33, Athletics Australia has confirmed.

The javelin thrower, a two-time Olympian, had been living and training in the Netherlands.

Australian media outlets reported there were believed to be no suspicious circumstances in his death.

Athletics Australia said it was “saddened and shocked”, while a number of athletes posted tributes online.

“On behalf of Athletics Australia, I extend our deepest condolences to Jarrod’s family and friends and urge the athletics fraternity to support each other at this difficult time,” chief executive Darren Gocher said in a statement.

Winter Olympics: Ban on 47 Russian athletes and coaches upheld

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed an appeal by 47 Russian athletes and coaches against a ban on participation in the Winter Olympics.

The Russians had argued that they had been wrongfully excluded from the Games by the International Olympic Committee.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said the decision was understandable but disappointing.

It comes amid a long-running row over Russian doping which has seen the country banned from the games.

However 169 Russians will compete as independents.

The CAS decision was made just hours before Friday’s opening ceremony.