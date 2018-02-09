Afternoon business highlights

Global miners sue Kenya

Global mining firms have sued the state for sh334 billion as compensation for licence cancelation. The firms have lodged cases at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) according to Trade PS Chris Kiptoo. Some of the firms whose cases have been posted on the ICSID website are Cortec Kenya Limited and WalAm Energy Incorporated.

Yale University President to visit Kenya

Yale University President Peter Salovey will next month make his maiden trip to Kenya on official business. His visit will be the first to the country by a senior Ivy League institution official since its establishment. Professor Salovey is the 23rd president of the prestigious University, attended by, amongst other government officials, Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge.

Salovey is expected to visit several institutions and meet several individuals, as well as strike deals.

Govt pushes for cotton saccos

The government through the Ministry of Agriculture is pushing for sacco formation in cotton producing areas in Eastern Kenya. The move is expected to scale up production by, among other benefits, eliminating unscrupulous middle men. The areas being targeted include Tigania West, Embi, Kirinyaga and Tharaka Nithi where farmers will access seeds, finances and extension services once the saccos are established.