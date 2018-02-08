Sports highlights – February 8, 2018

FIFA World Cup trophy set for Kenyan tour

The 18-karat gold FIFA World Cup trophy that will be the centre of attention when the footballing world’s eyes turn to Russia in June will land in Kenya’s capital on February 26 on a two-day tour, its third ever in the country. The trophy, which is on a world-wide tour of over 50 countries, will land in Kenya on the 26th at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport before proceeding to State House, as is the norm, to be welcomed into the country by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Tottenham beat Newport County 2-0 as Erik Lamela helps Spurs advance

Tottenham eased into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 victory over League Two Newport County at Wembley on Wednesday. Newport were eight minutes away from knocking out Spurs in the original meeting at Rodney Parade 10 days ago, with a late Harry Kane equaliser forcing a replay. But two goals in eight first-half minutes ensured there would be no upset at Wembley. Dan Butler diverted Moussa Sissoko’s cross into his own net in the 24th minute and Erik Lamela then scored his first goal since September 2016 to set up victory for Spurs.

Patrice Evra completes free transfer to West Ham

Patrice Evra has completed his free transfer to West Ham and signed a contract until the end of the season. Evra, 36, arrived at the club’s Rush Green training complex on Wednesday morning before passing a medical and signing a short-term contract until the end of June 2018.