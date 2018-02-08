Senate committee urges state to re-open Citizen TV

A Senate committee has urged the state to re-open Royal Media Services Television stations Citizen TV and Inooro TV saying their continued closure is an infringement on the freedom and independence of the media.

The committee on Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) on Thursday said the media shutdown is a worrying concern since there is an existing court order instructing the Communications Authority (CA) to allow the closed media stations to resume normal programming as the matter is still in court.

“The Committee is glad that two TV stations (NTV and KTN News) are back on air and have resumed normal programming. However, Citizen TV and Inooro TV still remain closed thus affecting the public and various stakeholders,” the committee chaired by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi said in a statement.

“It’s the considered view of the Committee that the remaining two TV stations be allowed to resume normal operations as investigations continue,” he added.

Senator Moi explained that Media freedom is enshrined in the Constitution of Kenya 2010, in articles 34 and 35 and there the media closure is an infringement on the freedom and independence of electronic, print and all other types of media.

He noted the constitution provides that the state shall not exercise control over or interfere with any person engaged in broadcasting, the production or circulation of any publication or dissemination of information by any medium.

“Media practitioners also have the right to practice their trade without the Government penalizing them for any opinion or view or the content of any broadcast, publication or dissemination,” the senator noted.