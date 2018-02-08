Newspaper summaries – February 8, 2018

Daily Nation

Maraga defends Judiciary, says court orders must be obeyed

Chief Justice David Maraga has strongly defended the Judiciary, saying that court orders must be obeyed by all. In a statement, Justice Maraga said whereas he does not ordinarily comment on matters that are actively in court, there have been, in the last few days, worrying developments in the administration of justice that threaten the rule of law.

Miguna Miguna receives warm welcome in Canada

Miguna Miguna has received a warm welcome on arriving in Canada earlier today. A handful of men and women awaited for him at Toronto International Airport, and Mr Miguna was presented with a bouquet of flowers upon arrival.

High Court finds Githurai crime buster Katitu guilty of murder

A police officer whose arrest sparked protests, demonstrations and running battles between residents and law enforcers in Githurai 45 over the killing of two brothers has been convicted. High Court Judge James Wakiaga found Titus Ngamau Musila alias Katitu guilty of murdering Kenneth Kimani Mwangi on April 14, 2013 at the Githurai 45 bus stage.

The Standard

I will make the rogue despots pay for deporting me, vows Miguna

A defiant Miguna Miguna yesterday lashed out at the Government’s decision to deport him to Canada, vowing to make those responsible pay In a statement issued from the Netherlands during a stopover, Miguna said he had instructed his lawyers to ensure that those behind his deportation paid for what he described as “impunity”.

I will not kick Uhuru out of State House, Raila says as he calls for fresh polls

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga has called for a third presidential poll within six months. The Opposition leader was speaking during an interview in the no-holds-barred Hardtalk programme of the British Broadcasting Corporation hosted by Zeinab Badawi. Barely a week after the now controversial swearing-in, Raila told Badawi he had no plans of forming a cabinet but will create a people’s convention to deliberate on issues from the regional assemblies.

Questions raised over fate of street families

On Tuesday, the county government announced a plan to clear street families from the central business district. Governor Mike Sonko even took to social media platforms to announce to his constituents his commitment to delivering the manifesto he presented while seeking votes. City Hall Director of Operations Peter Mbaya confirmed to Metropolitan that the operation had begun on Tuesday night and that more than 200 street children had been arrested in the late-night swoop.

The Star

CJ Maraga warns against contempt of court orders

Chief Justice David Maraga yesterday said compliance with court orders is not an option for any individual or institution. He said obeying such orders is not a favour to the Judiciary, but a crucial matter of constitutional and civic obligation. Maraga said the recent disregard of such orders is not only injurious to the rule of law, but also at odds with the Constitution. It amounts to dereliction of public duty, he said.

NGO board to pay Sh2 million for freezing KHRC accounts

The NGOs Coordination Board has been ordered to pay Sh2 million to a human rights group it deregistered over claims of tax evasion. High Court Judge Chacha Mwita ordered the board to pay the amount as compensation to Kenya Human Rights Commission for directing the Central Bank of Kenya to freeze the organisation’s bank accounts in August last year. Mwita said the directive was illegal. He said the board’s executive director Fazul Mohammed acted beyond his mandate by giving further directions to the Kenya Revenue Authority to recover accrued taxes.

Kenya among top countries abetting FGM in hospitals

A section of Kenyan doctors have put Kenya on the global map for the wrong reasons after it was ranked third among countries that mutilate girls in hospitals. A joint study by Unicef, UNFPA and the Africa Coordinating Centre for the Abandonment of FGM ranks Egypt as the first country at 75 per cent, followed by Sudan at 50, and Kenya at 40. It was carried out in 2016 in 29 countries where FGM is prevalent.

Business Daily

Dubai business delegation seeks investment opportunities in Kenya

A delegation of businessmen from Dubai is in the country searching for investment opportunities in tourism, real estate, agro-processing, shipping and logistics. The French Business Council of Dubai and Northern Emirates delegation is being hosted by officials from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) in Nairobi. The DCCI opened a representative office in Nairobi in 2016 to enhance bilateral trade relations and introduce its members to business and investment opportunities in the country.

Government defends forced use of SGR

The government has defended a directive to transport all imports coming in through Mombasa port via standard gauge railway (SGR) to Nairobi’s inland container depot (ICD). Kenya Railways managing director, Atanas Maina, confirmed the order but says it was reached through consultation with other players including Container Freight Terminal (CFS) owners. He also denied that the move to ferry cargo to Nairobi will interfere with CFS’s work.

Global mining firms sue Kenya for Sh334bn compensation

Global mining firms want Kenya compelled to pay Sh334 billion as compensation for cancelling their licences. Trade Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo says Kenya is actively involved in about 10 suits before a Dubai-based disputes tribunal.