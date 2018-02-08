News headlines

News highlights

High Court gives Immigration boss until Friday to explain circumstances of Miguna’s arrest

The High Court in Nairobi has given the Director of the Department of Immigration Services Gordon Kihalangwa until Friday to explain the circumstances under which he assumed the custody of Miguna Miguna, who was deported to Canada Tuesday night. Justice Luka Kimaru gave the order on Wednesday when State Counsel Duncan Ondimu produced documents in court acknowledging that the self-proclaimed General of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) had been deported following orders by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

Matiangi, Boinnet and Mucheru must be punished for defying court orders, says Jurists Commission

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ-K) is planning public interest litigation against officers who violate the constitution and disregard court orders. Those targeted include Interior cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i, ICT’s Joe Mucheru, IG Joseph Boinnet and commanders of various police units.

Nairobi MCAs accuse County Finance chief of delay tactics

Nairobi Members of County Assembly have accused the County Executive Committee Finance chief Veska Kangogo of applying delaying tactics to avoid responding to finance audit queries raised by the Auditor General amounting to Sh5.6 billion during the 2015/2016 financial year. This is after she failed to respond to queries raised during a Public Accounts Committee sitting, prompting the temporary Chairman Moses Ogeto to direct her return next Tuesday where she is to provide all supporting documents to the unsupported transactions.

Business highlights

87% of infrastructure projects face frequent delays, says Deloitte report

A new report by Deloitte East Africa has found that 48% of projects were over budget and 87% of projects have a time overrun. Deloitte Africa Infrastructure & Capital Projects Leader Jean-Pierre Labuschagne noted that the project overruns in Kenya were due to procurement delays – either upfront or during the construction period which results in significant cost escalations. The Deloitte Construction 2017 report finds that where projects are contracted irregularly, procurement challenges can be a major factor leading to project delays and cost overruns.

Kajiado clinker plant to boost manufacturing sector

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday inaugurated a new cement clinker plant, underscoring the focus on promoting the manufacturing sector as a key plank of his Big Four Agenda that will create employment for young people. The National Cement Company invested $280 million to build the clinker and 15 Mega Watt power plant located between Merrueshi and Mbirikani in Kajiado County. The clinker plant, with a capacity of manufacturing 1.2 million metric tonnes per year, is set to employ 700 directly and provide thousands more jobs indirectly in a move that supports the government’s effort to create quality jobs for Kenyans through expansion of the manufacturing sector.

AfDB calls for strong support to the Bank’s General Capital Increase

The President of the African Development Bank Group, Akinwumi Adesina, hosted the annual luncheon of diplomats accredited to Côte d’Ivoire in Abidjan on Tuesday with an appeal on the Bank’s member countries to contribute to the 7th General Capital Increase to enable the institution to realise its development objectives. Welcoming the diplomats on behalf of the Board of Directors, management and staff of the Bank Group, Adesina shared perspectives on the performance of African economies, updated them on the institution’s activities and highlighted emerging economic issues for the Bank and the continent.

Sports highlights

FIFA World Cup trophy set for Kenyan tour

The 18-karat gold FIFA World Cup trophy that will be the centre of attention when the footballing world’s eyes turn to Russia in June will land in Kenya’s capital on February 26 on a two-day tour, its third ever in the country. The trophy, which is on a world-wide tour of over 50 countries, will land in Kenya on the 26th at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport before proceeding to State House, as is the norm, to be welcomed into the country by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Tottenham beat Newport County 2-0 as Erik Lamela helps Spurs advance

Tottenham eased into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 victory over League Two Newport County at Wembley on Wednesday. Newport were eight minutes away from knocking out Spurs in the original meeting at Rodney Parade 10 days ago, with a late Harry Kane equaliser forcing a replay. But two goals in eight first-half minutes ensured there would be no upset at Wembley. Dan Butler diverted Moussa Sissoko’s cross into his own net in the 24th minute and Erik Lamela then scored his first goal since September 2016 to set up victory for Spurs.

Patrice Evra completes free transfer to West Ham

Patrice Evra has completed his free transfer to West Ham and signed a contract until the end of the season. Evra, 36, arrived at the club’s Rush Green training complex on Wednesday morning before passing a medical and signing a short-term contract until the end of June 2018.