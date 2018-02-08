HUAWEI Wins Six Awards at the Prestigious 2018 iF Internatinal Industrial Design Forum

HUAWEI Consumer Business group has this week announced that six of its devices were recognized by the prestigious iF Design Awards at the 2018 iF International Industrial Design Forum held in Hanover, Germany. The HUAWEI Mate 10, HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro, HUAWEI nova 2, HUAWEI MateBook X, HUAWEI 4G Router and HUAWEI VR 2 were honored in this year’s ceremony.

Founded in 1953, the iF Design Award is distributed annually by the iF Industry Forum Design, the oldest industry design institute in Germany. Renowned globally for being independent, precise and reliable, the iF Design Awards have become a symbol of excellence in design and quality for 65 years. This year, the selection process was extremely competitive, with over 6,400 entries from 54 countries.

Huawei’s award-winning devices were selected by the iF Awards Committee, which consists of 63 independent experts from around the world. These awards recognize HUAWEI’s commitment to quality, design and performance and build on the company’s track record of delivering stylish, powerful, award-winning devices.

Winning Products:

HUAWEI MateBook X

At 12.5mm and weighing only 1.05kg, the HUAWEI MateBook X design sets a new standard in lightness and portability. Its all-metal build lends a sophisticated look and feel, while the integrated fingerprint scanner and power button add simplicity and convenience. The 88 percent screen-to-body ratio brings an immersive visual experience to users.

HUAWEI Mate 10

Powered by the new Kirin 970 chip, the HUAWEI Mate 10 made a number of breakthroughs in mobile photography, battery life and performance. AI-powered camera features include automatic scene and object recognition, making photography more simple, beautiful and enjoyable. The 4000 mAh high-density battery with smart battery management system enables exceptionally long battery life.

HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro

A compact and stylish design with a 6-inch FullView Display and razor-thin body comes together to impress users with an extraordinary visual experience. The 3D Glass Body, symmetrically curved on all four sides, gives users a smooth and ergonomic grip. IP67 water and dust resistance make the HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro ready to handle any situation.

HUAWEI nova 2

The HUAWEI nova 2 features a lightweight 6.9mm metal body with ceramic coating technology to give clearer design layers, rounded curves and a refined, minimal appearance to the phone. The stylish color variants elevate nova 2 into a versatile fashion accessory.

HUAWEI 4G Router

With its hidden antenna and retro-chic lighthouse silhouette, Huawei 4G Rounter has shaken up traditional router design. Its pure white matte shell and simple design make it comfortable and easy for users to position or carry around, enjoying high-speed Internet access at home and travel.

HUAWEI VR 2

Via its standalone fast LCD lens and 3K display, Huawei VR 2 is redefining the virtual reality experience. Huawei VR 2 is the first VR with immersive IMAX cinema experience, and also the first VR which can access to both platforms, including smartphone and PC.

Innovation is the driving force behind Huawei’s development. In the field of industrial design, Huawei has always upheld the spirit of research and innovation, constantly striving for excellence and boldly expanding its cutting-edge design language and cross-border design thinking through multiple design centers scattered across the globe. By bringing together the world’s top design talent, and collaborating with global design powerhouses such as Porsche Design and Pantone, Huawei is able to build strong emotional touchpoints with customers, and create products that they love.