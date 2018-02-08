Evening news headlines

News highlights

Public Service Cabinet nominee Margaret Kobia vows to champion youth related issues

Public Service Cabinet nominee Margaret Kobia, who appeared before the Jubilee dominated Committee of Appointments has said that once she settles down, she would prioritize issues surrounding youths in the country. While making her case as to why her nomination should be approved, Kobia enumerated crucial issues that she would bring on board stating that she is the right person for the job.

KNUT slams Education Ministry for transfering teachers away from their home Counties

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion has faulted the move by the Ministry of Education to transfer teachers far from their home counties, saying it’s causing serious ripples in the education sector. Sossion, who is also a nominated MP, said on Thursday the transfers are bound to affect teachers and learners’ performance in the affected schools.

Surgeons reattach boy’s severed hand at KHN

Kenyatta National Hospital surgeons have successfully reattached the hand of a 17-year-old boy which was disjointed by a grass cutter. Joseph Theuri’s right hand was severed at the wrist on January 26 after the machine’s power supply went on as he was cleaning it at their home in Kiambaa, Kiambu county.

Business highlights

CS nominee Munyes vows to strictly enforce mining laws strictly

Cabinet Secretary nominee in the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining John Munyes says mining laws need to be implemented as this will guide resource sharing between counties and the National Government. Speaking during his vetting before the Committee on Appointments Thursday, Munyes stated that while in office, he will push for public participation in their regularization and insisted that local communities must be involved so as to benefit from the resources.

Tourism sector grows by 20% to net Ksh120 billion

Kenya’s tourism sector defied last year’s election jitters to post a 20.3% growth in 201. The industry recorded a revenue of Ksh120 billion revenue up from Ksh99bn in 2016. According to Tourism Ministry Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala, the positive numbers were supported by a 9.8% growth in total international arrivals which jumped to 1.474 million arrivals compared to 1.342 million arrivals in 2016.

US-based Seaboard Corporation plans to acquire Kenya’s Unga Group

Seaboard Corporation Limited, a US-based company, has announced plans to acquire Kenya’s Unga Group Holdings pending regulatory approvals. The New York Stock Exchange-listed firm, which currently has 2.29% stake in Unga Group, has proposed a cash offer for ordinary shares in Unga Group that are currently not owned by the corporation or its affiliates.

Sports highlights

English players are the new ‘masters of diving’, says Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed English players are “maybe the masters now” after he was asked about diving in football. Wenger was asked about the subject in his pre-match news conference before the north London derby against Tottenham. Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino recently claimed football is about “tricking the opponent” following claims his players dived at times during the 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

Man Utd’s Ander Herrera denies being involved in match-fixing

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has denied being involved in match-fixing. Spanish judges are investigating a game between Herrera’s former team Real Zaragoza and Levante in May 2011. Herrera said in a statement: “As I stated back in 2014 when this issue was raised, I have never had and will never have anything to do with manipulating match results.

Dundee sign Steven Caulker on an 18-month contract

Dundee have confirmed the signing of defender Steven Caulker on an 18-month contract. The 26-year-old had been a free agent since leaving Queen Park Rangers by mutual consent last month. Caulker started his career at Tottenham and had various loan spells before joining Cardiff in 2013.