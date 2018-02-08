Business highlights – February 8, 2018

87% of infrastructure projects face frequent delays, says Deloitte report

A new report by Deloitte East Africa has found that 48% of projects were over budget and 87% of projects have a time overrun. Deloitte Africa Infrastructure & Capital Projects Leader Jean-Pierre Labuschagne noted that the project overruns in Kenya were due to procurement delays – either upfront or during the construction period which results in significant cost escalations. The Deloitte Construction 2017 report finds that where projects are contracted irregularly, procurement challenges can be a major factor leading to project delays and cost overruns.

Kajiado clinker plant to boost manufacturing sector

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday inaugurated a new cement clinker plant, underscoring the focus on promoting the manufacturing sector as a key plank of his Big Four Agenda that will create employment for young people. The National Cement Company invested $280 million to build the clinker and 15 Mega Watt power plant located between Merrueshi and Mbirikani in Kajiado County. The clinker plant, with a capacity of manufacturing 1.2 million metric tonnes per year, is set to employ 700 directly and provide thousands more jobs indirectly in a move that supports the government’s effort to create quality jobs for Kenyans through expansion of the manufacturing sector.

AfDB calls for strong support to the Bank’s General Capital Increase

The President of the African Development Bank Group, Akinwumi Adesina, hosted the annual luncheon of diplomats accredited to Côte d’Ivoire in Abidjan on Tuesday with an appeal on the Bank’s member countries to contribute to the 7th General Capital Increase to enable the institution to realise its development objectives. Welcoming the diplomats on behalf of the Board of Directors, management and staff of the Bank Group, Adesina shared perspectives on the performance of African economies, updated them on the institution’s activities and highlighted emerging economic issues for the Bank and the continent.