Afternoon sports highlights – February 8, 2018

Swiss legend Roger Federer to play at ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam

Roger Federer has signed up to play at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam next week where he could be crowned world No 1. Federer successfully retained his Australian Open crown with a five-set victory over Marin Cilic last month to find himself just 155 points behind top-ranked Rafael Nadal.

Everton winger Theo Walcott confident Toffees can avoid relegation

Theo Walcott believes Everton will avoid relegation from the Premier League and turn around their recent form, but admits results are now more important than performances. Manager Sam Allardyce’s first month in charge appeared to have been successful as he guided the Toffees away from the bottom three, but a run of just one win from their last eight league matches has left them looking over their shoulders once again.

Troy Deeney warned but not charged over celebration against Chelsea

Troy Deeney will face no formal action from the FA for his celebration after scoring for Watford against Chelsea on Monday night. But the game’s governing body will write to the forward and warn him about his future conduct. Deeney made an obscene gesture towards the crowd after converting a penalty to give Watford the lead in a match they eventually won 4-1.