Afternoon sports highlights – February 8, 2018

Swiss legend Roger Federer to play at ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam
Roger Federer has signed up to play at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam next week where he could be crowned world No 1. Federer successfully retained his Australian Open crown with a five-set victory over Marin Cilic last month to find himself just 155 points behind top-ranked Rafael Nadal.
Everton winger Theo Walcott confident Toffees can avoid relegation
Theo Walcott believes Everton will avoid relegation from the Premier League and turn around their recent form, but admits results are now more important than performances. Manager Sam Allardyce’s first month in charge appeared to have been successful as he guided the Toffees away from the bottom three, but a run of just one win from their last eight league matches has left them looking over their shoulders once again.
Troy Deeney warned but not charged over celebration against Chelsea
Troy Deeney will face no formal action from the FA for his celebration after scoring for Watford against Chelsea on Monday night. But the game’s governing body will write to the forward and warn him about his future conduct. Deeney made an obscene gesture towards the crowd after converting a penalty to give Watford the lead in a match they eventually won 4-1.
You might also like
How to know you are the crazy ex
You are constantly trying to communicate Calls, texts and emails will be sent all with increasing intensity and frequency. Rest assured those calls are not being answered for a reason
Uhuru expresses S. Sudan concern to Kerry
President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday met US Secretary of State John Kerry and discussed the security situation in South Sudan, Somalia and combating terrorism. President Kenyatta told Secretary Kerry that the
Takata engineers manipulated results, leading to 15 deaths, 100 injuries from faulty airbags, Honda audit reveals
Takata Corp. an air-bag supplier behind the industry’s largest ever recall, routinely manipulated results of air-bag inflator tests reported to Honda Motor Co., according to an ongoing audit commissioned
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!