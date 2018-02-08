Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Human Rights Commission outraged by rising cases of court contempt

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has raised concern over the failure by the National Police Service (NPS) to comply with orders issued by the courts. In a statement sent to newsrooms earlier today, the KNCHR equally faulted security services for violating rights of arrested persons as enshrined in Article 49 of the Constitution. KNCHR Chairperson Kagwiria Mbogori said the body condemns the current cases of deliberate contempt of court orders and illegal and arbitrary arrests that are “off-tandem with the Kenyan law and set practices and standards.”

Parliament begins vetting Uhuru’s CS nominees

Parliament this morning kicked off the vetting of nine new Cabinet Secretary nominees, with Public Service Cabinet Secretary nominee Margaret Kobia being first to be reviewed. The vetting panel was chaired by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi. The Committee of Appointments will kick off its afternoon session with former Royal Media Service Chief Operating Officer Farida Karoney who seeks to convince the MPs on her suitability to lead the Lands docket.

Promotion criteria review to help motivate public servants

Public Service Cabinet Secretary nominee Margaret Kobia says during her tenure in office, she will seek to find ways of reviewing the promotion criteria of public servants to help motivate them. Speaking during the start of the vetting process by the Parliamentary Committee on Appointments on Thursday, Kobia stated that there will be annual reviews and a system in place to ensure workers in a particular cadre get promoted after a period of time. She explained that this will ensure efficiency in service delivery and increase morale within the public service sector.

Business highlights

Taxi operators set to benefit from online insurance product

Taxi owners and operators now have an opportunity of purchasing their vehicle insurance online through a platform dubbed Next Taxi Insurance by Insure Afrika and Resolution Insurance. The service provides a faster, seamless and convenient way of buying an insurance cover from mobile devices. Insure Afrika Chief Executive Gagan Hayer says they have been piloting the online service for the last three months.

Goodlife Pharmacy raises Ksh300 million for expansion

Regional retail pharmacy chain Goodlife Pharmacy has raised Ksh300 million in investment from the International Finance Corporation (IFC). This comes barely a year after the company received Ksh2.2 billion investment from LeapFrog Investments. The company plans to further grow its footprint to over 100 locations across the region over the next five years. A majority of the new stores will aim to serve customers earning less than $10 (about Ksh1,000) a day, living in underserved and lower-income areas that are served by informal and unregulated drug stores.

Trading of Unga shares suspended

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has suspended trading in the shares of Unga Group whose retail investors have received a buyout offer of Ksh40 per share from one of its significant shareholders, Seaboard Corporation. The multinational firm, which already owns a 35% stake in the human and animal feed manufacturer, is acting in concert with a group of local investors.

Sports highlights

Swiss legend Roger Federer to play at ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam

Roger Federer has signed up to play at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam next week where he could be crowned world No 1. Federer successfully retained his Australian Open crown with a five-set victory over Marin Cilic last month to find himself just 155 points behind top-ranked Rafael Nadal.

Everton winger Theo Walcott confident Toffees can avoid relegation

Theo Walcott believes Everton will avoid relegation from the Premier League and turn around their recent form, but admits results are now more important than performances. Manager Sam Allardyce’s first month in charge appeared to have been successful as he guided the Toffees away from the bottom three, but a run of just one win from their last eight league matches has left them looking over their shoulders once again.

Troy Deeney warned but not charged over celebration against Chelsea

Troy Deeney will face no formal action from the FA for his celebration after scoring for Watford against Chelsea on Monday night. But the game’s governing body will write to the forward and warn him about his future conduct. Deeney made an obscene gesture towards the crowd after converting a penalty to give Watford the lead in a match they eventually won 4-1.