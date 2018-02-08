Afternoon business highlights – February 8, 2018

Taxi operators set to benefit from online insurance product
Taxi owners and operators now have an opportunity of purchasing their vehicle insurance online through a platform dubbed Next Taxi Insurance by Insure Afrika and Resolution Insurance. The service provides a faster, seamless and convenient way of buying an insurance cover from mobile devices. Insure Afrika Chief Executive Gagan Hayer says they have been piloting the online service for the last three months.
Goodlife Pharmacy raises Ksh300 million for expansion
Regional retail pharmacy chain Goodlife Pharmacy has raised Ksh300 million in investment from the International Finance Corporation (IFC). This comes barely a year after the company received Ksh2.2 billion investment from LeapFrog Investments. The company plans to further grow its footprint to over 100 locations across the region over the next five years. A majority of the new stores will aim to serve customers earning less than $10 (about Ksh1,000) a day, living in underserved and lower-income areas that are served by informal and unregulated drug stores.
Trading of Unga shares suspended
The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has suspended trading in the shares of Unga Group whose retail investors have received a buyout offer of Ksh40 per share from one of its significant shareholders, Seaboard Corporation. The multinational firm, which already owns a 35% stake in the human and animal feed manufacturer, is acting in concert with a group of local investors.
