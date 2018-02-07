Sports highlights – February 7, 2018

Kenya’s Shujaa confident of attaining ambitious pre-season target



Kenya’s Shujaa are confident of attaining their pre-season target of 100 points and possibly make this the best performing season for the team as the 2017-2018 World Sevens Series comes to an end. Shujaa are ninth on the Series rankings with 35 points after four legs and have a 65 point deficit from their target which means at least 12 points in each of the remaining six legs.The target was to attain at least 10 points from each of the 10 legs, but a below par performance in Cape Town saw them hugely recline in the chase. However, the 12 points picked during the Hamilton 7s means the team now has a deficit of five.

Swansea beat Notts County 8-1 to record biggest ever FA Cup win

wansea recorded their biggest-ever FA Cup win as Notts County were demolished 8-1 in Tuesday night’s fourth-round replay at the Liberty Stadium.First-half braces from Tammy Abraham and Nathan Dyer, as well as second-half efforts from Kyle Naughton, Wayne Routledge, Tom Carroll and debutant Daniel James, saw Swansea cruise into a last-16 tie away to manager Carlos Carvalhal’s former club Sheffield Wednesday.

Left-back Patrice Evra set to join West Ham after three months as free agent

West Ham are expected to complete the signing of free agent Patrice Evra later today. West Ham manager David Moyes knows Evra well, the pair having been together at Manchester United during the 2013/14 season. It has emerged that Everton are also interested in the left-back but he is believed to favour a move to London.