Newspaper summaries – February 7, 2018

Daily Nation

Outrage as State ejects Miguna Miguna

Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) “general” Miguna Miguna was on Tuesday night ‘deported’ from Kenya to Canada.Mr Miguna was put into a KLM flight departing Nairobi for Amsterdam minutes to 10pm, his lawyer John Khaminwa said.“We are reliably informed that Miguna Miguna has been forced into a KLM flight for “deportation” to Canada. Now, how do you deport a Kenyan? This Country has been overrun by criminals,” another lawyer Nelson Havi wrote on Twitter.

High Court judge directs State to restore security to 141 MPs

The High Court has ordered the government to restore security to 141 MPs affiliated to Nasa.Justice Roselyn Aburili ruled that fears raised by the MPs were real as their security would be compromised if the order withdrawing their bodyguards is not lifted.She directed the MPs’ lawyer Peter Kaluma, who is also the Homa Bay Town MP, to file and serve the main petition, within 10 days.

State suspends passports of top Nasa leaders

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Siaya Senator James Orengo and former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama are among Nasa politicians whose passports have been suspended by the State.The coalition’s chief strategist, David Ndii, and businessman Jimi Wanjigi have also not been spared the purge as the government intensifies a crackdown on the opposition figures following a move to “swear in” its presidential candidate in the last elections Raila Odinga as “the people’s president” in a symbolic move of defiance.

The Standard

President Kenyatta seeking new office space despite Harambee House

President Uhuru Kenyatta wants to rent office space in Nairobi’s Upper Hill despite having an office at Harambee House in the central business district. State House Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua on Tuesday put out an advertisement for 6,000 to 8,000 square feet office space along three roads in Upper Hill.

Man hangs himself in Lake Nakuru National Park

The body of a 35-year-old man was found on Tuesday dangling from a tree 100m inside Lake Nakuru National Park. The body was spotted by residents of Lakeview estate, which is adjacent to the park. According to George Ng’ang’a, the area chief, the man’s wife had earlier filed a complaint against him, accusing him of violence. The wife reported that her husband had been drinking heavily and had recently beaten and injured her.

Relief for NASA leaders as court grants them anticipatory bail to stop their arrest

Police have been barred from arresting 12 National Super Alliance officials over their role in the swearing-in of Raila Odinga last week. Justice Luka Kimaru also granted an anticipatory bail of Sh100,000 to each of them but directed that they report to the Director of Criminal Investigations on Thursday next week to record a statement if required.

The Star

I’m ready to be sworn in, Wiper’s Kalonzo declares

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday said he was ready to be sworn in as the ‘People’s Deputy President’.Kalonzo denied he skipped Raila Odinga’s swearing-in last week because he was a coward. He said it was NASA’s strategy for Raila to take oath alone to allow the other co-principals ‘fight for them’ in case of police crackdown. Security officers were withdrawn from Uhuru Park to avert a possible clash with NASA supporters.Speaking after chairing the party’s National Executive Council meeting, Kalonzo said there are outstanding issues which must be addressed before he is sworn in.

MPs want CS grilled over TV shutdown

NASA lawmakers want Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and Communications Authority boss Francis Wangusi summoned to Parliament over the shutdown of TV stations.Seven members of the parliamentary committee on Communication and Information yesterday wrote to House Clerk Michael Sialai, petitioning him to convene a meeting on Friday to discuss the matter.

Korane not on list of UoN’s December 2011 graduands

The University of Nairobi yesterday clarified that it disowned Garissa Governor Ali Korane’s Master of Business Administration degree that the politician used to get clearance to run for public office.UoN’s director of corporate affairs John Orindi confirmed that the institution did write to law firm Musyoka Murambi & Advocates, but declined to comment further on the matter, citing confidentiality laws.

Business Daily

Higher power bills loom as govt mulls turn to thermal energy

Amid soaring electricity costs that hit an all-time high in January, the government has indicated that Masinga Dam will be shut down if it does not rain in the next two weeks.Speaking Tuesday during the Energy Parliamentary Committee meeting at English Point Marina in Mombasa, Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter said the move is due to low water levels and drought, adding that Kenya will be forced to turn to expensive diesel generators.

Ex-Uchumi directors fraud case is revived

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has resurrected the fraud case it filed against former Uchumi Supermarketsdirectors last year, but which collapsed on account of defective charges.It has now written Notice To Show Cause Letters to James Murigu, Bartholomew Ragalo and Joyce Ogundo – signalling the trio is still not off the hook. CMA, in the letters dated January 31, seeks to cure the defects that the court identified in the suit when it quashed charges against the former directors.

Laikipia taxpayers risk losing Sh0.5bn to fake contractors, suppliers

Laikipia County could lose up to Sh500 million to fictitious claims by contractors and suppliers, an ongoing audit has revealed.Acting County Secretary, Karanja Njora, told a meeting called by the Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that out of the 908 pending bills inherited from the previous administration, 434 had no supporting documents, an indication that the contracts could have been issued verbally.