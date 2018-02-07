News headlines

News highlights

Miguna Miguna exiled to Canada



Miguna Miguna, General of the disputed National Resistance Movement (NRM), has been deported to Canada, security sources and his lawyers confirmed. Miguna was forced into a KLM flight on Tuesday night, hours after refusing to take plea in a Kajiado court for charges related to the mock swearing in of Raila Odinga as the people’s president.

IEBC dismisses Nzuki Mwinzi’s fresh bid for Kitui seat

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) dispute resolution committee has dismissed Nzuki Mwinzi’s complaint on nominations for the Kitui West by-election following the demise of area chief, Francis Nyenze. The commission explained on Tuesday that Mwinzi did not vacate public office within the stipulated time. In January, the electoral body declined to clear Mwinzi to contest in the March 26 by-election. The IEBC stated that they declined to clear him because he had not formerly resigned from his teaching job at Kenyatta University.

State suspends passports of 14 NASA party officials

The government has suspended passports for at least 14 National Super Alliance officials, in what is seen as part of action taken against Opposition leaders following the Uhuru Park swearing-in of Raila Odinga as the People’s President.Some of those affected include Moses Wetangula, Johnson Muthama and economist David Ndii – who advises Odinga among others.All those affected have already received letters from the Immigration Department directing them to surrender the travel documents within 21 days.

Business highlights

Counties to get extra Ksh42 billion in 2018 budget

Kenya’s Counties will receive an extra Ksh42 billion in this financial year, Deputy President William Ruto has confirmed. The devolved units will receive Ksh368 billion in equitable share of revenue this financial year, up from last year’s Ksh326 billion. Ruto added that for the first time in the last five years, the Treasury and the Commission on Revenue Allocation have agreed on revenue shares without any push and pull and are set to present one figure to the National Assembly.

NEMA re-evaluates ban on plastic bottles

The National Environment and Management Authority (NEMA) will not ban the use, manufacture, sale and importation of plastic bottles until the government comes up with feasible guidelines. The regulator had previously given manufactures up to April to install collection points across the country failing which they were to effect the ban. Environment PS Charles Sunkuli said on Tuesday that the ministry had not mooted any plans to ban plastic bottles by April and instead has approached the problem from establishing a “take-back scheme”.

Sector regulator moves to curb sugar cane poaching with new regulations

Kenya’s Sugar Directorate is considering changing its procedures to base its licensing of millers on availability of cane from contracted farmers. The move is the industry regulator’s latest bid to curb poaching. Acting Head of the Sugar Directorate Mr Solomon Odera said on Tuesday that this was one of the options meant to check disputes among rival millers over supply of cane.

Sports highlights

Kenya’s Shujaa confident of attaining ambitious pre-season target



Kenya’s Shujaa are confident of attaining their pre-season target of 100 points and possibly make this the best performing season for the team as the 2017-2018 World Sevens Series comes to an end. Shujaa are ninth on the Series rankings with 35 points after four legs and have a 65 point deficit from their target which means at least 12 points in each of the remaining six legs.The target was to attain at least 10 points from each of the 10 legs, but a below par performance in Cape Town saw them hugely recline in the chase. However, the 12 points picked during the Hamilton 7s means the team now has a deficit of five.

Swansea beat Notts County 8-1 to record biggest ever FA Cup win

wansea recorded their biggest-ever FA Cup win as Notts County were demolished 8-1 in Tuesday night’s fourth-round replay at the Liberty Stadium.First-half braces from Tammy Abraham and Nathan Dyer, as well as second-half efforts from Kyle Naughton, Wayne Routledge, Tom Carroll and debutant Daniel James, saw Swansea cruise into a last-16 tie away to manager Carlos Carvalhal’s former club Sheffield Wednesday.

Left-back Patrice Evra set to join West Ham after three months as free agent

West Ham are expected to complete the signing of free agent Patrice Evra later today. West Ham manager David Moyes knows Evra well, the pair having been together at Manchester United during the 2013/14 season. It has emerged that Everton are also interested in the left-back but he is believed to favour a move to London.