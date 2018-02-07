Evening news headlines

News highlights

Nairobi begins operation to rehabilitate street children

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Tuesday night launched an operation to rehabilitate street children from the Central Business District.According to Governor Sonko, the street children will receive treatment for their drug addictions in the rehabilitation centres. Nairobi is one of the towns in the country with the highest number of street families, running into thousands.

Miguna vows to contest his deportation in court

National Resistance Movement General, Miguna Miguna, who was reportedly forced out of the country on Tuesday night, has sworn to contest his exile in court. This comes as High Court Judge Luka Kimaru tohday eard from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions who informed him that the National Police Service abdicated custody of Miguna to the Immigration Department which was responsible for putting him on a plane and sending him on his way.

NASA reportedly moves to push for presidential elections in August

The People’s Assembly will culminate into a presidential election no later than August 2018, David Ndii, chair of the coordinating committee, has said. In a statement issued earlier today, Ndii explained that the opposition will hold its inaugural national People’s Assembly at the end of February as they push for a new presidential election in August 2018.

Business highlights

DHL Global Forwarding appoints veterans to lead operations in Kenya and Nigeria

DHL Global Forwarding, the leading provider of air, sea and road freight services has appointed Agnaldo Laice and Maureen Adibuah as Country Managers in Kenya and Nigeria respectively. Both of them are industry veterans who possess strong local market knowledge and have been with DHL for almost two decades – having risen through the ranks in different portfolios. They will report directly to Daniella De Pauw, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Sub-Saharan Africa.

AppFactory centre to address competency gap between ICT graduates and employment

United States International University Africa (USIU Africa) is set to host the first AppFactory center in Kenya that seeks to equip local ICT graduates with the necessary skills for the job market.The centre is in collaboration with Microsoft and is aimed at addressing the competency gap between ICT graduates and employment.The program that is open to other universities is intended to increase the employability of students in the ICT sector by providing experiential learning.USIU Africa Vice Chancellor Paul Zeleza says IT companies are still finding it difficult to recruit graduates who are ready for the job market.

Uhuru commissions Cement Clinker Plant in Merrueshi, Kajiado County

Uhuru Kenyatta‏ has today commissioned the National Cement Company’s Simba Cement Clinker Plant in Merrueshi, Kajiado County. He said that the plant will contribute significantly to our plan for rebuilding and transforming Kenya.

Sports highlights

Robert Lewandowski reportedly offers himself to Real Madrid

Robert Lewandowski has offered himself to Real Madrid, and hopes the current market will help facilitate a move, according to reports in Spain.The Pole has a long-held desire to join Los Blancos and his agent Cezary Kucharski has flirted regularly with idea of a move to the Spanish capital. A disastrous season at Real Madrid means an upheaval in playing staff is expected at the end of the season.

Sprinter Nigel Levine suspended following anti-doping violation

British sprinter Nigel Levine has been provisionally suspended for an anti-doping rule violation, UK Athletics has announced.It emerged before Christmas the 28-year-old, who won 4x400m relay gold at the 2014 European Championships, had failed a drugs test while recovering from career-threatening injuries suffered in a motorbike accident last January.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan played a ‘big factor’ in Arsenal move, says Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang says Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s transfer played a “big factor” in his decision to join Arsenal.Aubameyang, 28, completed his club-record £56m move to the Emirates on Deadline Day, just over a week after Mkhitaryan arrived at Arsenal as part of a swap deal that took Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United.The Gabon international scored on his debut in Arsenal’s 5-1 win over Everton on Saturday as Mkhitaryan recorded a hat-trick of assists in a convincing home victory.