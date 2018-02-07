Business highlights – February 7, 2018

Counties to get extra Ksh42 billion in 2018 budget
Kenya’s Counties will receive an extra Ksh42 billion in this financial year, Deputy President William Ruto has confirmed. The devolved units will receive Ksh368 billion in equitable share of revenue this financial year, up from last year’s Ksh326 billion. Ruto added that for the first time in the last five years, the Treasury and the Commission on Revenue Allocation have agreed on revenue shares without any push and pull and are set to present one figure to the National Assembly.
NEMA re-evaluates ban on plastic bottles
The National Environment and Management Authority (NEMA) will not ban the use, manufacture, sale and importation of plastic bottles until the government comes up with feasible guidelines. The regulator had previously given manufactures up to April to install collection points across the country failing which they were to effect the ban. Environment PS Charles Sunkuli said on Tuesday that the ministry had not mooted any plans to ban plastic bottles by April and instead has approached the problem from establishing a “take-back scheme”.
Sector regulator moves to curb sugar cane poaching with new regulations
Kenya’s Sugar Directorate is considering changing its procedures to base its licensing of millers on availability of cane from contracted farmers. The move is the industry regulator’s latest bid to curb poaching. Acting Head of the Sugar Directorate Mr Solomon Odera said on Tuesday that this was one of the options meant to check disputes among rival millers over supply of cane.
Education CS Fred Matiang'i Parents and civil society groups continue to raise concerns over schools that have not adhered to the government policy on fee guidelines even as new students
At least 31 people died in clashes between tribal militia and security forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo at the weekend,
Learning was disrupted at Maseno University early today as students engaged police in running battles over the death of their colleague. One student of the university was reportedly killed by
