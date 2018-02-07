Afternoon sports highlights – February 7, 2018

Real Madrid set sights on Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois
Thibaut Courtois has fuelled Real Madrid transfer speculation by saying his “heart is in Madrid”, even though he is in talks with Chelsea over a new deal.The 25-year-old, who is under contract with Chelsea with 2019, has reportedly emerged as a target for reigning La Liga and European champions, Real.
Birmingham fall 1-4 to Huddersfield as champions prepare to face United in 10 days
Huddersfield Town fought back from behind to beat Birmingham in extra-time and book a home tie against Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup.With the replay locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes, the Premier League visitors took command with quick goals from Steve Mounie and Rajiv van La Parra before Tom Ince added a fourth.Che Adams had fired the Championship side ahead before Town levelled through Marc Roberts’ scrappy own goal. Town will host United on 17 February.
Manager Luis Enrique will only take Chelsea job at end of season as Antonio Conte refuses to quit
Former Barcelona chief Luis Enrique has been touted as a potential replacement but sources claim he will not join mid-season. Conte has 18 months to run on his Stamford Bridge deal and has shown no inclination to quit the reigning Premier League champions.The Chelsea board appear happy to stand behind the Italian for now.But if they are booted out of Europe by Barcelona and their top-four hopes take another hit they could be forced to act.
You might also like
Afternoon News Headlines February 2, 2018
News Highlights Miguna Miguna arrested Police Have raided and ransacked Miguna Miguna’s home in Runda, arresting the self proclaimed opposition general. “They have arrested me. They have bombed my house
Cholera outbreak is under control, says government
The recent Cholera outbreak that has hit parts of Nairobi and Kajiado is under control, the County government has assured. By 8:00 pm on Monday evening, Sinai Hospital in Rongai, Kajiado
Business highlights – September 19
30,000 sorghum and barley farmers get Ksh2.2 billion from KBL Kenya Breweries Limited has committed to increase farmers’ payouts over the coming years to better the Sh2.2 billion the brewer paid
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!