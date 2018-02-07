Afternoon sports highlights – February 7, 2018

Real Madrid set sights on Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois has fuelled Real Madrid transfer speculation by saying his “heart is in Madrid”, even though he is in talks with Chelsea over a new deal.The 25-year-old, who is under contract with Chelsea with 2019, has reportedly emerged as a target for reigning La Liga and European champions, Real.

Birmingham fall 1-4 to Huddersfield as champions prepare to face United in 10 days

Huddersfield Town fought back from behind to beat Birmingham in extra-time and book a home tie against Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup.With the replay locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes, the Premier League visitors took command with quick goals from Steve Mounie and Rajiv van La Parra before Tom Ince added a fourth.Che Adams had fired the Championship side ahead before Town levelled through Marc Roberts’ scrappy own goal. Town will host United on 17 February.

Manager Luis Enrique will only take Chelsea job at end of season as Antonio Conte refuses to quit

Former Barcelona chief Luis Enrique has been touted as a potential replacement but sources claim he will not join mid-season. Conte has 18 months to run on his Stamford Bridge deal and has shown no inclination to quit the reigning Premier League champions.The Chelsea board appear happy to stand behind the Italian for now.But if they are booted out of Europe by Barcelona and their top-four hopes take another hit they could be forced to act.