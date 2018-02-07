Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang pleads not guilty to treason charges

Ruaraka Member of Parliament Tom Joseph Kajwang has pleaded not guilty to treason charges.Kajwang was charged at the Ngong Law Courts with consenting the administration of an oath on NASA leader Raila Odinga, action authorities say, bound the NASA chief to commit a capital offence of treason.According to his lawyer, Peter Kaluma, he was also facing a separate charge of organising a public meeting for the purpose of the said oath without notifying the Officer Commanding the Central Police Station in Nairobi.

Miguna renounced his Kenyan citizenship, Interior Ministry claims

Interior Ministry spokesman Mwenda Njoka has claimed that Miguna Miguna renounced his Kenyan citizenship but never re-applied after the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution. Miguna later denied these claims in a statement. Njoka stated that Miguna denounced his Kenyan citizenship years back, acquired Canadian citizenship and never bothered to reclaim Kenyan citizenship in the legally prescribed manner.

Reshuffle will not deter Kenya’s efforts in war on terror, says Kanyiri

Operation Linda Boni director Joseph Kanyiri has insisted he is still in charge of the operation to flush al Shabaab out of Lamu despite a reshuffle by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.Kanyi had been the director of the Boni Enclave Campaign, formerly referred to as Operation Linda Boni.Matiang’i announced his redeployment as Lamu county commissioner, a position he held before he was assigned to the al Shabaab war.The CS said on Monday that Kanyiri would take over from Gilbert Kitiyo who deployed to Marsabit county.

Business highlights

OLX to shut down Kenya and Nigeria outlets

OLX, one of Africa’s leading e-commerce platforms, is shutting its Kenya and Nigeria outlets.According to a source at the firm, the staff in those countries were formally informed of the decision on February 6.Staff were reportedly notified of their termination beginning in March.

Tullow eyes Kenya oil exports in 2022

Tullow Oil Executive Vice President for East Africa, Mark MacFarlane, saysKenya could start exporting oil on commercial scale in the next five years. The oil and natural gas producer said on Wednesday that extended well tests, water injection tests, well interference tests and water-flood trials have proved helpful for planning the development of the oil fields. MacFaarlane stated that after over six years of hard work, Tullow can now move forward to commercialising the resources through a phased development of the basin involving a central processing facility and an export pipeline to the Kenyan coast.

Nairobi among cities likely to suffer water shortage in coming years

Nairobi and Accra are among a list of cities likely to face water shortages as severe as that in Cape Town, South Africa, Jean-Pierre Labuschagne, an infrastructure expert with Deloitte, has said. Speaking at the launch of the firm’s Africa Construction Trends report, he noted that the two cities have suffered recurrent water shortages for years as reservoirs fall to critical levels in the dry season.

Sports highlights

Real Madrid set sights on Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois has fuelled Real Madrid transfer speculation by saying his “heart is in Madrid”, even though he is in talks with Chelsea over a new deal.The 25-year-old, who is under contract with Chelsea with 2019, has reportedly emerged as a target for reigning La Liga and European champions, Real.

Birmingham fall 1-4 to Huddersfield as champions prepare to face United in 10 days

Huddersfield Town fought back from behind to beat Birmingham in extra-time and book a home tie against Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup.With the replay locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes, the Premier League visitors took command with quick goals from Steve Mounie and Rajiv van La Parra before Tom Ince added a fourth.Che Adams had fired the Championship side ahead before Town levelled through Marc Roberts’ scrappy own goal. Town will host United on 17 February.

Manager Luis Enrique will only take Chelsea job at end of season as Antonio Conte refuses to quit

Former Barcelona chief Luis Enrique has been touted as a potential replacement but sources claim he will not join mid-season. Conte has 18 months to run on his Stamford Bridge deal and has shown no inclination to quit the reigning Premier League champions.The Chelsea board appear happy to stand behind the Italian for now.But if they are booted out of Europe by Barcelona and their top-four hopes take another hit they could be forced to act.