Afternoon business highlights – February 7, 2018

Tullow eyes Kenya oil exports in 2022

Tullow Oil Executive Vice President for East Africa, Mark MacFarlane, saysKenya could start exporting oil on commercial scale in the next five years. The oil and natural gas producer said on Wednesday that extended well tests, water injection tests, well interference tests and water-flood trials have proved helpful for planning the development of the oil fields. MacFarlane stated that after over six years of hard work, Tullow can now move forward to commercialising the resources through a phased development of the basin involving a central processing facility and an export pipeline to the Kenyan coast.

Nairobi among cities likely to suffer water shortage in coming years

Nairobi and Accra are among a list of cities likely to face water shortages as severe as that in Cape Town, South Africa, Jean-Pierre Labuschagne, an infrastructure expert with Deloitte, has said. Speaking at the launch of the firm’s Africa Construction Trends report, he noted that the two cities have suffered recurrent water shortages for years as reservoirs fall to critical levels in the dry season.

Government considers shutting down Masinga Dam following prolonged dry spell

Kenya’s government has announced possible plans to shut down Masinga Dam if it does not rain in the next two weeks. Speaking on Tuesday during the Energy Parliamentary Committee meeting at English Point Marina in Mombasa, Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter said the move is due to low water levels and drought, adding that Kenya will be forced to turn to expensive diesel generators. he explained that water levels in the dam are too low to allow continued generation of electricity at the station unless it rains.